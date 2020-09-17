 Skip to main content
Thursday Weatherline
Sally’s expected rain totals have trended higher for southeastern Virginia, with 4 to 6 inches possible from South Hill to Norfolk by Friday. Richmond could even exceed 2 inches. Flash flooding concerns are highest south of Petersburg and Williamsburg on Thursday night.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

