 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday Weatherline
0 comments

Thursday Weatherline

{{featured_button_text}}

Beta will bring rain to the state Friday

Tropical Storm Beta’s remnant rains will fall across Virginia on Friday, but amounts generally look to be lower than Sally’s downpours last week. The tropics are inactive for the first time since Sept. 6, and new storms aren’t expected over the next five days.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News