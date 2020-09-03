Thursday Weatherline

Storms expected across Mid-Atlantic
Summerlike heat could fuel many springlike storms across the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon and evening. Northern Virginia, Washington and Maryland could see the peak risk of tornadoes, high wind and hail. Severe storms appear less likely south of metro Richmond.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today