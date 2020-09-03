 Skip to main content
Thursday Weatherline
Thursday Weatherline

Storms expected across Mid-Atlantic

Summerlike heat could fuel many springlike storms across the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon and evening. Northern Virginia, Washington and Maryland could see the peak risk of tornadoes, high wind and hail. Severe storms appear less likely south of metro Richmond.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

