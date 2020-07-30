Thursday Weatherline

Storm could be the first called Isaias
The storm hitting Hispaniola today could be the first one called Isaias. It replaced Hurricane Ike, which was retired after a devastating trek through Cuba and Texas in 2008. When the name list recycled in 2014, Isaias went unused as that season reached only “H.”
