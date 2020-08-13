Thursday Weatherline

More isolated storms possible today
Wednesday afternoon’s downpour was as localized as it was intense. Totals in excess of 2 inches quickly flooded some of Richmond’s streets, while the airport gauge had a mere trace. Be ready for hit-or-miss storms with flash flooding potential yet again today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.