Thursday Weatherline

Four tornadoes linked to Isaias in Va.
The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes in Virginia from Isaias, and surveys continue. Look for details later this week. Already, it’s the state’s busiest August for tornadoes since 2004. Of all the August tornadoes on record here, tropical systems spawned one-third.
