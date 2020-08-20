You are the owner of this article.
Thursday Weatherline
Thursday Weatherline

Hotter, 90-plus days may visit next week

Richmond could see more 90s next week, but the hot days are ultimately numbered. So far, we’ve had 43 days in the 90s in 2020. That’s about seven above normal, but behind 2019’s pace of 51. After Aug. 20, we average nine days in the 90s. Last year had 19 more.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

