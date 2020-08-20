Thursday Weatherline

Hotter, 90-plus days may visit next week
Richmond could see more 90s next week, but the hot days are ultimately numbered. So far, we’ve had 43 days in the 90s in 2020. That’s about seven above normal, but behind 2019’s pace of 51. After Aug. 20, we average nine days in the 90s. Last year had 19 more.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today