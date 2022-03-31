Tornado scare startles Richmond area; cooler Friday and this weekend

Winds grew stronger during the morning in central Virginia on Thursday, then the rain settled in after lunchtime.

Just before 2 p.m., rotations appeared on weather radar, suggesting possible tornado development in western Chesterfield County. The first of several tornado warnings followed.

Emergency tornado warning alerts blared from televisions, radios and cell phones throughout the Richmond area Thursday afternoon, urging people to seek shelter while at work, school or home.

Ashley Johnson, the mother of a student at Westover Elementary School in Richmond, said she was just about to enter a doctor’s appointment in western Henrico County when sirens started filling the waiting room. She said she rescheduled her appointment and went straight home.

She stationed herself in a bathtub and monitored the forecast on her tablet when she got there. Her daughter’s school sent a text saying children were also taking shelter in the school auditorium, and that all after-school activities were cancelled. “I was super scared,” she said while waiting in the carpool line at the school.

With no reports of significant damage, it appears that the circulations detected on radar held a couple of thousand feet above the ground. A confirmed funnel cloud was reported at 2:40 p.m. near Laurel, but there have been no indications that a tornado touched down.

Dominion Energy, as of 4:30 p.m., said about 3,800 customers in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas were without power.

Iris Varela, another Westover Elementary parent, said she was concerned about the storm. “We’re going to stay put tonight,” she said. Despite the alarming weather report, one of her two twin boys, who both turn nine Friday, said he was eager to get home and eat ice cream while they shelter in place.

The tornado watch that was supposed to be in effect until 8 p.m. was canceled at 6 p.m. as the threat for additional damaging storms ended early

The weather pattern turns cooler for Friday and the weekend. Gusty winds return Friday, but will not reach damaging levels, and temperatures both days this weekend will be closer to normal for early April. Aside from a few light sprinkles late Saturday night or early Sunday, Friday and the weekend look dry.

