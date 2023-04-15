The classic tornado season started early this year, and it has been the busiest on record through the end of March. But it is important to remember that the number of tornadoes across the U.S. varies substantially from year to year. As the climate continues to warm, its direct impact on tornadoes is not as straightforward as we might want it to be.

There is no direct evidence that tornadoes are suddenly getting bigger, stronger, and more numerous as the climate warms. Population increase and better detection methods have played a large role in any perceived increase.

Once the NOAA network of Doppler radars became operational in the early 1990s, there was an notable increase in the number of tornadoes documented, but that has generally been in the smaller and shorter-lived tornadoes that probably went undetected in earlier decades.

Harold Brooks, a veteran research meteorologist at the National Severe Storms Lab explains, “We’ve seen an increase in the number of tornadoes reported from the 1950s to about 15 years ago, but it’s been pretty flat since then. The increase has been entirely in the EF-zeroes. EF-1 and greater tornadoes have been a relatively constant thing, about 500 a year in the United States, and that’s been true since the ‘50s.”

Since 1995, the number of strong tornadoes — those classified as EF-2 or greater — has fluctuated from year-to-year, most of the time numbering between 90 and 150. As recently as 2015, there were 85 strong tornadoes. Four years before that, that number was 279.

But there are other things going on.

Because any individual tornado is very small compared to the entire size of the atmosphere, research meteorologists examine the broader atmospheric conditions that allow for tornado development, hoping to find a signal of change in the noise of the data. In this case, they look at long-term trends of warm air, high humidity, and wind shear. Wind shear is especially important, it refers to changing wind direction with height in the atmosphere, which provides the spin to get tornadoes started.

Since 1979, there has been a subtle, but detectable eastward nudging in the frequency of those conditions favorable for tornadoes. Importantly, it is not a fundamental change in the climatology of tornadoes, but it also mirrors an increasing vulnerability to tornadoes in areas that may not have expected them a half-century ago. Much of this signal can be found in the winter.

As the climate has warmed, areas in the mid-South (Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee) are not getting consistently as cold in the winter — especially in the early and late winter. Additionally, the nearby Gulf of Mexico is not cooling as much during the winter, so a south wind brings more warmth and more humidity into place than in decades past.

When cold air does manage to surge southward on a strong west wind higher in the atmosphere, more energy tends to be in place to allow tornadic storms to develop. Those conditions are not suddenly in place all the time, but they are coming together more frequently than in the past. And that frequency is expected to increase further.

But none of this means tornado alley is shifting. This nickname tornado alley is becoming a misnomer, a relic of an era when tornadoes were far more visible and easy to photograph on the open plains versus the forested areas of the mid-South.

Tornadoes still occur on the Plains from Nebraska to Texas and will continue to do so. There is a faint, but notable signal that tornado-favorable conditions are decreasing as the air is beginning to turn drier there, especially on the High Plains immediately east of the Rockies — from west Texas to eastern Colorado.

More concerning, compared to areas on the Plains, the rural population density in the mid-South is much higher than on the Plains, and the density of mobile homes is also higher in the mid-South.

The mid-South has more forested areas, so there is more debris that can be picked up by tornadoes and hurled through the air, turning tree limbs into missiles and creating far more damage than a tornado over an open field.

Even though, the U.S. tornado count is the highest on record so far in 2023, it that does not imply that it will somehow become a new normal. Variability from year-to-year will continue.

But in a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not considered two generations ago.