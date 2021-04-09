Tri-Cities, Southside Va. under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon and evening

4:10 p.m. update
Much of Southside Virginia is under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.
This includes the Tri-Cities, but not Richmond. The watch area also stretches across Emporia, South Hill, South Boston, Danville, Martinsville, Wakefield, Franklin, Smithfield, Suffolk and Chesapeake.
As of 4 p.m., there are two main areas of storminess in the commonwealth. A cluster of strong-to-severe storms south of Roanoke is moving east into the Piedmont. There are also scattered strong and severe storms southeast of Richmond, between Surry and Chesapeake. That activity will move east and northeast across Tidewater.
Richmond is likely to stay dry over the next few hours unless an isolated storm manages to pop up overhead. Otherwise, it will take until the evening for that activity off to our west to get closer.
2 p.m. forecast
After several days of gorgeous spring weather, it's just our luck that rain and strong storms could blow into the region just in time for the weekend to start.
For most of metro Richmond, it's been several months since the last severe thunderstorm warning (December, August or July, depending on your town). And so far this spring, the chances have either fizzled or brushed just off to the south or west.
Could this afternoon or evening be the one to bring damaging winds and hail?
Potentially. But once again, the storm chances look a bit higher across Southside Virginia and relatively low north of Richmond.
Today's warm and humid air would provide ample fuel for storms to strengthen, and a front near the North Carolina-Virginia border could be the trigger to get them going.
Most computer models show a cluster of storms sweeping from west to east across the Piedmont between late afternoon and mid-evening. But for the most part, ingredients for severe storms are focused along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor.
That could result in some damaging 45 to 65 mph gusts and 1-inch diameter hail in spots. The environment is not particularly suited to a tornado threat, but one or two couldn't be ruled out if a rotating supercell develops.
At the very least, expect some heavier rain to move back into the picture.
So places around Petersburg, Wakefield, Franklin, Emporia, Farmville, South Hill, South Boston, Danville will want to pay attention for any warnings that may come out later.
But with beautiful spring weather on hand in the mean time, those with outdoor evening plans around metro Richmond would also be wise to keep in touch with the weather changes. The Charlottesville area is still socked in with clouds as of 2 p.m., but storms moving in from the west later this afternoon might pose a risk if things clear up and warm up some more.
