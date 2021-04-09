Tri-Cities, Southside Va. under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon and evening

Could this afternoon or evening be the one to bring damaging winds and hail?

Potentially. But once again, the storm chances look a bit higher across Southside Virginia and relatively low north of Richmond.

Today's warm and humid air would provide ample fuel for storms to strengthen, and a front near the North Carolina-Virginia border could be the trigger to get them going.

Most computer models show a cluster of storms sweeping from west to east across the Piedmont between late afternoon and mid-evening. But for the most part, ingredients for severe storms are focused along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor.

That could result in some damaging 45 to 65 mph gusts and 1-inch diameter hail in spots. The environment is not particularly suited to a tornado threat, but one or two couldn't be ruled out if a rotating supercell develops.

At the very least, expect some heavier rain to move back into the picture.

So places around Petersburg, Wakefield, Franklin, Emporia, Farmville, South Hill, South Boston, Danville will want to pay attention for any warnings that may come out later.

But with beautiful spring weather on hand in the mean time, those with outdoor evening plans around metro Richmond would also be wise to keep in touch with the weather changes. The Charlottesville area is still socked in with clouds as of 2 p.m., but storms moving in from the west later this afternoon might pose a risk if things clear up and warm up some more.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.