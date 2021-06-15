Tropical Storm Bill is spinning away from the U.S., but a new storm looms in the Gulf

Tuesday morning update

Tropical Storm Bill formed off the Eastern Seaboard late Monday, but it's unlikely to stick around for long.

As of 11 a.m., the center of the storm was 420 miles east of Nantucket, Mass., speeding off to the northeast at 38 mph. Bill had sustained winds of 60 mph.

There's still a high chance that a new storm will develop in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center. But for now, there's still no clarity on whether it will eventually bring any significant rain to Virginia.

Monday evening update

Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated Tropical Depression Two 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving toward the northeast at a brisk 21 mph.

Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions prevailed at the beaches of North Carolina and Virginia, but the National Weather Service cautioned that there was a moderate risk of rip currents.