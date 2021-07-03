Tropical Storm Elsa could bring rain to Va. but how much remains uncertain

There's still time to see what Tropical Storm Elsa means for the forecast in Virginia later this week.
As is usually the case when a tropical system approaches Virginia, the main question involves rain totals. As of Saturday, long-range possibilities ranged from benign showers to perhaps a soaking – or maybe nothing at all.
On Saturday afternoon, the storm had sustained winds of 70 mph (just below hurricane strength) as it passed south of Haiti. Elsa became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday as it raced through the Lesser Antilles and into eastern Caribbean Sea.
The National Hurricane Center expects Elsa to continue moving to the northwest across Cuba on Sunday and Monday, then arc northward into Florida on Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, it (or its remnant rain) would keep curving up the Eastern Seaboard or perhaps stay just offshore.
In a forecast update, the National Weather Service in Wakefield says it's still too early to know what local impacts are in store:
"Although the latest forecast track has Elsa over the Carolinas by Thursday morning, there is still uncertainty of the intensity of the storm as it approaches."
Interaction with land and shearing winds are expected to keep it from any kind of major strengthening. Ultimately, the amount of time it spends either over the Gulf of Mexico or western Atlantic will help determine how strong and organized it is when it nears our region. Still, even low-end tropical storm conditions could make for hazardous surf and an inclement day or two at nearby beaches.
The same trough and cold front steering Elsa northeastward will bring higher rain chances across the region anyways, so wet weather later in the week may or may not come directly from that storm.
Another possible effect of the storm could be a temporary cooldown following another spell of 90s this week. Even if its clouds keep us in the 70s or 80s, it would be no less muggy if Elsa swirls by.
There are no other areas of concern in the tropics for now. But Elsa is an early reminder that we'll need to be ready for anything during this already-active season.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.