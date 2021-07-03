Tropical Storm Elsa could bring rain to Va. but how much remains uncertain

There's still time to see what Tropical Storm Elsa means for the forecast in Virginia later this week.

As is usually the case when a tropical system approaches Virginia, the main question involves rain totals. As of Saturday, long-range possibilities ranged from benign showers to perhaps a soaking – or maybe nothing at all.

On Saturday afternoon, the storm had sustained winds of 70 mph (just below hurricane strength) as it passed south of Haiti. Elsa became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday as it raced through the Lesser Antilles and into eastern Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center expects Elsa to continue moving to the northwest across Cuba on Sunday and Monday, then arc northward into Florida on Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, it (or its remnant rain) would keep curving up the Eastern Seaboard or perhaps stay just offshore.

In a forecast update, the National Weather Service in Wakefield says it's still too early to know what local impacts are in store:

"Although the latest forecast track has Elsa over the Carolinas by Thursday morning, there is still uncertainty of the intensity of the storm as it approaches."