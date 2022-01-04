Tuesday evening update: Winter is back. Sunshine helped with melting Tuesday, but that will not be the case the rest of the week.

Cloudy areas develop late Tuesday night, leading to a few pockets of drizzle or very light rain. The temperature will drop quickly this evening into the 20s, but then stabilize or even rise a few degrees as the clouds roll in later tonight. Clouds insulate the lower atmosphere a bit, which is why the temperatures will nudge upward a few degrees much later at night.

This means any liquid that falls will freeze and accrete on surfaces late tonight. It will be spotty and more of a nuisance than cause serious disruptions, but don’t let it catch you off guard.

That system is very weak and will exit as morning progresses, allowing a southwest breeze to develop and get temperatures into the lower 50s, so more melting of snow is ahead tomorrow and Thursday.

A fast-moving system will bring snow and rain to Virginia again Thursday night.

Unlike Monday, this storm will move more quickly and produce less overall precipitation as a whole. There is still some question on how the precipitation type transitions across the state, but most of the data suggests the primary rain/snow line will hold just south of central Richmond while most of the precipitation is falling.

Given what happened on Monday, it’s important to note that the structure of the Thursday night storm makes a repeat of Monday exceedingly unlikely. That storm was stronger, moved more slowly, and had more total moisture.

This all suggests a first guess of 1-3 inches of snow Thursday night in metro Richmond, and areas toward Fredericksburg and Charlottesville are in the neighborhood of 2-4 inches. But expect the totals to be nudged over the next 36 hours.

Dry for Friday and Saturday, and seasonably cold, then another system approaches for Sunday. Early idea for that one is just rain, but as we have seen in the last few days, big changes can happen 24 hours before a storm begins.

Forecast for Richmond

Tonight: Clear this evening, then turning cloudy after midnight with spotty light rain and drizzle developing. Precipitation will freeze on contact with elevated surfaces toward dawn, but is expected to be too light to cause any significant impacts. Evening low of 25, then climbing to around 30 by daybreak.

Wednesday: Spotty light rain and drizzle around daybreak, then thinning clouds with breaks of sun returning. A small southwest breeze developing in the afternoon nudges afternoon temperatures into the lower 50s.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild, but increasing clouds late in the day. High near 50.

Thursday night: Thickening clouds with snow developing before midnight and continuing for several hours, ending shortly before daybreak. May start briefly as rain before changing over to snow. About 1-3 inches of accumulation by dawn. Slightly higher amounts north/west of central Richmond, slightly lower south/east. Low 28.

Friday: Morning clouds breaking for sun. Breezy and cold. High 36.

Saturday: Sunny. High 44.

Sunday: Afternoon rain likely. High 48.

Monday. Windy and cold. High 35.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 38.

Richmond Climate Check

• In the first three days of 2022, Richmond received 2.36 inches of rain and melted snow. Most of that came on Monday, when 1.64 inches of rain and snow (melted) fell

• The last time Richmond had more than 1.50 inches of rain in a calendar day was October 29 (1.66 inches)

• The three-day total to start 2022 is more than we received in all of November and December combined (1.77 inches)

Tuesday morning update: Cleanup continues with a broad area of 2-4 inches of snow on the ground this morning across metro Richmond. As expected, a few heavier pockets of snow left 3-6 inches on the ground in the northern and western suburban areas.

Officially at the Richmond climate site at the airport, 2 inches of snow fell. Between the rain in the early morning and the snow that fell during the daylight hours, a combined 1.64 inches of liquid-equivalent fell in Richmond on Monday.

The deepest snow was from an intense band that extended from Buckingham through Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, where 10-14 inches came down Monday morning and afternoon.

Dominion Energy still reports about 130,000 customers without power, with the greatest concentration of outages in the area between Richmond and Charlottesville.

Although temperatures will only creep into the upper 30s this afternoon, the sunshine will help melt areas of ice and slush on paved surfaces.

Clouds will develop tonight and lows will drop into the upper 20s, meaning a relatively milder night is ahead. But very spotty drizzle is also expected late tonight and tomorrow morning. This means some drizzle will freeze on contact with surfaces first thing in the morning before breaks of sun return and temperatures climb into the lower 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

After a quiet Thursday, be on the lookout for another storm bringing rain and snow to Virginia Thursday night and before daybreak Friday morning. For now, the primary rain/snow line appears to be across metro Richmond with this system, so the areas that were hit hardest yesterday from Charlottesville to Fredericksburg are most likely going to get a few more inches of snow with this system. More will come into focus with that system in the next 36 hours.

This leaves Friday as a dry, breezy, and cold day in Richmond with highs in the 30s, then a sunny Saturday follows with highs in the 40s.

Monday evening update: Richmond just finished its 3rd warmest December and 9th warmest calendar year on record. Sunday brought a new record high for January 2nd, and it rained nearly an inch on Monday morning between midnight and dawn.

How quickly things can change.

Cold air was lurking near Richmond, but it had been locked to our north for weeks. All of that ended as dawn broke on Monday morning. A new storm rapidly took shape just across the state line in North Carolina and started to throw rain back into Virginia. Then the cold air advanced on a biting northeast wind.

Much of immediate Richmond had a few inches of snow during the late morning and afternoon, but north and west of the city limits, the totals went up, and they went up in a hurry.

Often when the ground is wet, and not particularly cold, snow has a difficult time accumulating in the middle of the day. High rates of snowfall, however, can overcome those conditions.

And that’s what happened Monday morning.

Areas from Short Pump to Ashland finished Monday afternoon with 4-7 inches of snow. But the totals soared dramatically a little farther away toward Fredericksburg and Charlottesville, which were both pasted with 8-12 inches of snow. Extreme amounts fell in a few locations in Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties, reaching upwards of 14 inches.

The phenomenal amount of snow and the rate at which it fell led to a travel disaster along Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg, with numerous accidents closing the highway and paralyzing traffic, leaving people stranded for hours. Traveling Interstate 64 west of Richmond was also a struggle, as the weight of the snow brought trees down onto the highway in Goochland County.

The heavy wet snow and the gusty north winds led to massive power outages on Monday. As the storm began to wind down late in the day, Dominion Energy reported 240,000 customers without power, with the core of the outages from Fredericksburg to Buckingham.

This all signals a fundamental change in the weather pattern from the last few weeks.

Fresh snow pack helps keep cold air in place, so morning temperatures in the teens to lower 20s Tuesday morning will lock in icy conditions on untreated and neighborhood roads for most of the morning. Even with sunshine, temperatures will only edge into the 40s in the afternoon, so there will not be a lot of melting right away.

Richmond will get a milder afternoon on Wednesday, as temperatures edge into the lower 50s. But another system is looming for the end of the week, which brings us a legitimate chance at another accumulating snow Thursday night and Friday.

For sure, winter has returned.