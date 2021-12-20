Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Because of gravity, Earth travels faster in its orbit when it is closer to the sun, which means it also travels farther in 24 hours. As a result, Earth has to spin on its axis a little bit more before we see the sun return to its highest point in the sky from one day to the next, a point known as solar noon. It’s not a lot more than 24 hours, only about eight seconds.

Another geometrical feature this time of year drives our clocks out of sync. Think about a basketball. When you spin it, the surface of the ball near the middle has to turn faster than the top of the ball to complete one rotation. The effect also holds true as Earth spins on its axis.

Now think about the longitude lines you see on a globe. Those lines are farther apart at the equator than at the poles. When Earth turns on its axis during the solstice, each hemisphere has its maximum tilt toward (or away from) the sun, so the apparent angles between the sun and the longitude lines are larger.

As result, extra time is needed for the same point of longitude to reach solar noon from one day to the next. But it’s not perceptible in our day-to-day activities, only adding about 21 seconds to the calendar day.