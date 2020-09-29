 Skip to main content
Tuesday Weatherline
Tuesday Weatherline

Late September can bring deluges

This stretch of September has brought heavy downpours in the past decade. Sept. 28, 2016, soaked Richmond with 4.74 inches of rain. Ten years ago, tropical moisture triggered floods from North Carolina to New England. Nearly 6 inches fell here on Sept. 29 to 30, 2010.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

