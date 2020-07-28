Tuesday Weatherline

Low could develop into tropical storm
The National Hurricane Center is eyeing a low that will approach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday. Conditions favor it developing into Tropical Storm Isaias. It’s unclear whether it will proceed northwestward toward the U.S., but look for updates later this week.
