Tuesday Weatherline

June tied as Earth’s 3rd-hottest on record
Though last month was mild here, June’s mean global temperature (across land and seas) tied for third-hottest of the industrial era. The last seven Junes rank as the seven warmest of the past 140 years, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
