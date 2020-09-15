Tuesday Weatherline

Return to homepage ×
A rare occurrence: five active storms
Tropical storms Teddy and Vicky formed in the Atlantic on Monday, joining hurricanes Paulette and Sally and depression Rene. The 1971 season had the only other known instance of five active systems, though 1893 and 1998 both saw four simultaneous hurricanes.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
