Tuesday Weatherline
A rare occurrence: five active storms

Tropical storms Teddy and Vicky formed in the Atlantic on Monday, joining hurricanes Paulette and Sally and depression Rene. The 1971 season had the only other known instance of five active systems, though 1893 and 1998 both saw four simultaneous hurricanes.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

