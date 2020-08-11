Tuesday Weatherline

Most of state caught up on precipitation
Most parts of Virginia have picked up 110% to 150% of normal precipitation since Jan. 1, while some isolated patches in the Piedmont still have slight deficits. At most, several areas southwest of Roanoke have collected 45 to 55 inches so far in 2020.
