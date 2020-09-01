 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday Weatherline
0 comments

Tuesday Weatherline

Only $5 for 5 months

Tornado threat brushed Southside Va.

A rotating storm developed along a warm front as it pushed across Southside Virginia on Monday evening, prompting tornado warnings between Chase City and Lawrenceville. The National Weather Service reported possible minor damage in northern Mecklenburg County.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News