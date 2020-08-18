You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday Weatherline
Tuesday Weatherline

Cooler mornings interrupt heat streak

Richmond racked up a record-long run of nights at or above 68 degrees this summer, but recent mornings in the mid-60s halted that streak after 44 days. The old record predated air conditioning: the summer of 1900 went 37 days without lows in the mid-60s.

