Tuesday Weatherline

Cooler mornings interrupt heat streak
Richmond racked up a record-long run of nights at or above 68 degrees this summer, but recent mornings in the mid-60s halted that streak after 44 days. The old record predated air conditioning: the summer of 1900 went 37 days without lows in the mid-60s.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
