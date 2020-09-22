 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday Weatherline
0 comments

Tuesday Weatherline

{{featured_button_text}}

Fittingly chilly weather is on hand to greet the autumnal equinox today at 9:31 a.m. That's when the sun's rays fall directly on the Earth's equator. Fall begins for the Northern Hemisphere in the astronomical sense, while spring starts for the planet's south.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News