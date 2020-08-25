 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday Weatherline
0 comments

Tuesday Weatherline

Only $5 for 5 months

We’re 1 inch shy of August rain record

As of Monday, Richmond’s monthly rain total stood at 15.26 inches, about 1 shy of the August record. We could add to it with remnant tropical rain from Laura this weekend, but it’s too early for specifics. Before then, a few strong storms are possible midweek.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News