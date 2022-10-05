Two-day warmup ahead, but a cooler weekend

Thursday and Friday will bring a surge of warmth, with afternoon temperatures reaching well into the upper 70s and marking the start of a dry period that will settle in for several additional days.

But another surge of cool air, now sliding southward across the Canadian Prairies, will push into central Virginia on Friday night. Unlike the chilly spell of the past few days, this mass of cool air will also be dry, meaning a much sunnier sky is ahead both days this weekend and afternoons will hold in the 60s.

Friday night and Saturday morning will also be breezy, as the leading edge of that cool air mass advances from the northwest. So, despite the warmth on Friday afternoon, a definitive chill will be in the air after sunset, as temperatures drop quickly into the 50s within a couple of hours after dusk.

As the winds become light late on Saturday, temperatures will fall more quickly, leading to the coldest night since last spring. Temperatures by daybreak Sunday will be near 40 degrees across most of metro Richmond, but farther west into Amelia, Goochland and Powhatan counties, readings will likely edge into the 30s.

Even in those locations, a freeze is extremely unlikely, but a few spots of thin frost may form in the last couple of hours before sunrise on Sunday. And if temperatures do manage to edge below 40 on Saturday night in Richmond, it would be the first time since the mornings of April 28 and 29, when it reached 39 degrees.

In the last 30 years, the average date of the first freeze in Richmond has come during the first week of November, so reaching into the lower 30s this weekend would put us in record cold territory. Record lows this Saturday and Sunday nights are 32 (1935) and 36 (1977), respectively, but a freeze this early is not without precedent; Richmond’s earliest freeze on record was 31 degrees on the morning of Oct. 3, 1974.

The core of this weekend’s chill retreats early next week, allowing high temperatures back into the 70s for the first few afternoons next week. By the middle of the week, a few showers may drift across central Virginia, but there are no obvious signs of accumulating rain until at least the second half of next week.

This means good weather for the Richmond Folk Festival, with sunshine and afternoons in the 60s both weekend days. And if you are traveling toward the Blue Ridge or deeper into Virginia’s mountains to take in a little early-season fall color, it will be just as sunny there, but be ready for low temperatures west of the Blue Ridge on Saturday night close to 30 degrees.