UPDATE: After the third day of flash floods in central Va., wet weather expected to taper late overnight

9 p.m. update
Another wave of soaking rain and thunder is now moving through metro Richmond. The flash flood warnings issued earlier in the evening have now expired, but runoff could mean lingering areas of high water around our region through the night.
There are no severe thunderstorms near metro Richmond at this time, and odds of a strong storm are lower overnight.
Computer models show the rainfall becoming less widespread by midnight, but rain is possible in spots through daybreak.
The flash flood watch for our region continues until 4 a.m., or until cancellation.
Use extreme caution on the roads, and check VDOT's 511 page for the latest closures and incidents.
7:25 p.m. update:
The rain has stopped for the parts of the Richmond metro area currently under a flash flood warning, but it may not last.
Thunderstorms slowly building in from the west could spell more rainy weather this evening, possibly an additional 1 to 2 inches atop what has already fallen. So far, today's totals have been as high as 1.5 inch near Highland Springs and Bon Air.
The rain closed portions of Lucks Lane and Redbridge Road in Chesterfield County, according to reports relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
The storms across central Virginia have weakened below severe levels. Earlier, one severe storm downed numerous trees and produced golf ball hail in Hanover County between Montpelier and Doswell.
5:57 p.m. update:
A new flash flood warning is in effect until 9 p.m. for western sections of Richmond, northern Chesterfield County and a small part of western Henrico County. This includes Bon Air, Midlothian and a portion of Tuckahoe near the James River.
Elsewhere, severe thunderstorms with a hail and high wind threat are moving across portions of Hanover, Goochland, Louisa, Orange, Fluvanna and Cumberland counties at this time.
New areas of flash flooding are likely to emerge in the next few hours as storms stall across central Virginia, and the situation could worsen in areas already under flash flood warnings as rain continues to fall.
5:19 p.m. update:
A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. for parts of Richmond and eastern Henrico County, including downtown, Manchester, Church Hill, East Highland Park, Montrose and Highland Springs. This includes areas that saw the worst flash flooding on Wednesday. Be on the lookout for water rising on streams and low-lying roads.
Metro Richmond is already soaked from three days with heavy rain. Storms rumbling across the region this afternoon and evening could make this the fourth day with a threat of flash floods.
Today as yesterday, the floods could be very isolated in nature but very dangerous.
And because the ground is so saturated already, the amount of rain it will take to cause new flash flooding is even lower than before.
A flash flood watch is in effect for metro Richmond and much of the surrounding region until 4 a.m. Friday. This means a few instances of flash flooding are likely to develop somewhere across the region.
***
Rapid rainfall prompted water rescues on Wednesday
From Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, the rains from Tropical Storm Isaias soaked the ground with 3 to 5 inches of rain across the metro area.
Then on Wednesday evening, a stationary front unleashed a string of slow-moving thunderstorms in central Virginia. Up to 4 inches of rain fell between Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood and East Highland Park in Henrico County during as many hours according to radar estimates. The resulting flash flooding quickly made some streets impassable and prompted numerous emergency calls.
Richmond firefighters rescued or assisted ten people stranded by the floodwaters east of downtown according to spokesman Lt. Chris Armstrong.
At 7:51 p.m., two vehicles were reported stranded in a frequently-flooded section of Magnolia Street, but the occupants got out of the water before crews arrived.
Firefighters also responded to a vehicle stuck in high water near the intersection of Mosby Street with Fairmount Avenue and Littlepage Street at 7:58 p.m. A person attempting to push the vehicle was removed from danger by firefighters. Five pedestrians cut off by rising water in that area were also taken to higher ground. Nearby, several cars attempted to continue driving around rescue vehicles that were blocking the flooded area.
During the 8 o'clock hour, motorists were helped to safety at the 700 block of North 25th Street, 2813 Fairfield Avenue and at the intersection of North 28th Street and Newbourne Street.
According to Armstrong, the biggest safety message is not to drive through either standing or moving water. "What people don't realize when you get in a flood like this, the manhole covers can easily come up," said Armstrong. "If they come up and you're standing in that area where the manhole cover is, you're going to potentially go down."
The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a flood advisory for much of metro Richmond at 7:39 p.m., and added a flash flood warning at 8:08 p.m. after storms continued to unleash rain over the same areas.
Owing to the scattered nature of Wednesday's downpours, some areas less than 10 miles away saw less than a quarter-inch of rain. Flash flooding was also reported in western Mecklenburg County on Wednesday.
***
Pumping water out of a dank basement at 2 a.m. isn’t one of the perks of homeownership.
For Church Hill resident Alex Fisher and his wife, Maggie Christ, however, it’s what they do whenever torrential rains pelt their N. 33rd Street house and backyard as storms this week have done. In fact, as they spoke Thursday afternoon about their basement pumping mechanisms – involving a Shop-Vac, a bucket and a lot of elbow grease - at least a foot of standing water pooled just outside the door in the backyard.
Fisher and Christ also have to drain the yard, too. They run a garden hose from the yard to the street out front, otherwise water levels can reach so high they completely cover their yard and then start leaching into the house through the old brick in the foundation.
They’ve tried to do things to prevent the seepage, like filling in holes and using paints, “but it is no match for that water,” Christ said.
Given their home’s location within close proximity to other homes, there’s little they can do, they said, to effectively pump water away from their house that wouldn’t become someone else’s problem.
Not far away at The Roosevelt, on 25th Street, Executive Chef Matt Kirwan said the storms Tuesday night came so fast that water rose in the street around the eatery, crept halfway up the wooden ramp on the side entrance of the restaurant, and picked up and carried away a heavy planter full of dirt and flowers that was sitting out front. He posted a video on social media showing the rushing waters through the streets.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kirwan said, noting that the planter was found Thursday morning on the other side of the intersection from the restaurant.
Kirwan also had cell phone pictures of a stranded car across the street from the restaurant that had been caught in flood waters. Two passengers needed to be rescued from the vehicle.
Stay aware of weather changes and flash flood warnings that may be issued later today, especially if you live in or near an area that flooded in recent days, near a creek or a poor drainage area.
Weather and public safety experts once again remind motorists: "Turn around, don't drown." Six inches of running water will cause most passenger cars to stall and lose control, or knock over a person trying to walk through it. One foot of water will float many vehicles, and two feet can even carry away SUVs, vans and pickup trucks. The road bed beneath floodwaters can also potentially be damaged or washed out.
***
Today's forecast
The atmosphere is primed to bring more thunderstorms with heavy rain to central Virginia later today and tonight.
The air above Virginia is loaded with more moisture than usual - about as much as there was on Wednesday - and the same weak front stalled over the area will spark more downpours.
Those storms may focus on new areas, or hit some of the same ones that were inundated last night.
In general, areas along and north of the Interstate 64 corridor stand the greatest chance for another round of downpours, according to NWS Wakefield.
The main window for storm activity in central Virginia looks to be the late afternoon to mid-evening, but rain may take until late overnight to taper off for some areas.
Totals for any given location will be very difficult to predict until the storms actually develop, but the worst-case amounts could be on the order of 4 or 5 inches. Some areas could also see little or no rain again.
Flash flooding is the main danger to watch out for, but a few storms could also cause damage due to severe wind gusts.
Scattered storms are in the forecast again for Friday, then drier weather will try to move in over the weekend.
Already, this is Richmond's wettest stretch of weather since the flash floods of June 22, 2018. Richmond International Airport picked up 1.59 inches on Monday, 3.61 inches on Tuesday and 1.7 inches on Wednesday for a three-day total of 6.9 inches.
For comparison, the August monthly average rainfall is 4.66 inches. Five days in, August 2020 is the wettest month at RIC airport since June 2018, and the wettest August since 2013.
Climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of flash flooding by allowing the air to hold more moisture than before. Studies show that the wettest days of the year are trending wetter for cities throughout our region. Along with land use, climate is one of the factors making us more vulnerable to flooding.
