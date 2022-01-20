UPDATE: Big Friday night snow looks like a miss

Thursday evening update: Wet snow continues through about 8 or 9 p.m. Thursday evening in metro Richmond, leaving upwards of an inch, but temperatures will not drop below freezing until after dark.
As night goes on, wet and slushy surfaces (neighborhood roads, sidewalks, cars) will freeze over. Temperatures by daybreak Friday will be near 20 degrees, so allow extra time heading out on Friday morning.
The next wave in this month’s series of storms races by Virginia on Friday night. The much colder air is settling in, which means the precise nature of the storm track is critical to where the snow falls and how much accumulates.
Unlike the last couple of storms, this one will have its greatest impacts southeast of Richmond, rather than to the northwest. How far westward the storm tosses its precipitation is the big wildcard, but the end result will likely leave snow fans in central Virginia disappointed.
The storm will move quickly, and the window for snow is not much more than a few hours long in Richmond, between about 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. The snow and its impacts will be far greater toward Williamsburg and Hampton Roads, where at least a couple of inches of snow falls during that time.
Westward toward Farmville, Charlottesville, and the Shenandoah Valley, the storm will be a total miss.
And not too far away, eastern North Carolina will have to deal with ice.
But the core of the weekend will simply be dry and cold in central Virginia.
Specifically for metro Richmond this weekend
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a high around 30. A chilly north breeze will keep it feeling in the 20s all day.
Friday night: Cloudy and cold with a couple of passing snow showers, leaving a dusting in a few places. Low 18.
As a caution for Friday night, a small westward wiggle in the storm by 10 to 20 miles would leave 1-2 inches of snow on the ground in Richmond by daybreak on Saturday. That is not expected, but it cannot be entirely discounted. A dramatic change in all available data would need to happen to nudge the forecast snow total further upward. Such a change is not without precedent, but it’s not something to count on.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very dry. High 36.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 18.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not quite as cold for the afternoon. High 42.
Next week still looks colder than normal, but not quite to the extent envisioned over the last couple of days, highs generally in the upper 30s to mid 40s, with lows in the 20s. A fresh shot of Arctic air comes in later next week, so the second half of the week is likely a little colder than the first half.
A couple of disturbances have the potential to bring some rain or snow on Tuesday and Friday, but neither one is a lock for a lot of precipitation just yet.
