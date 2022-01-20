UPDATE: Big Friday night snow looks like a miss

And not too far away, eastern North Carolina will have to deal with ice.

But the core of the weekend will simply be dry and cold in central Virginia.

Specifically for metro Richmond this weekend

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a high around 30. A chilly north breeze will keep it feeling in the 20s all day.

Friday night: Cloudy and cold with a couple of passing snow showers, leaving a dusting in a few places. Low 18.

As a caution for Friday night, a small westward wiggle in the storm by 10 to 20 miles would leave 1-2 inches of snow on the ground in Richmond by daybreak on Saturday. That is not expected, but it cannot be entirely discounted. A dramatic change in all available data would need to happen to nudge the forecast snow total further upward. Such a change is not without precedent, but it’s not something to count on.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very dry. High 36.

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 18.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not quite as cold for the afternoon. High 42.