UPDATE: Central and Southside Va. coated by overnight snow, but system has quickly cleared out

And a few inches of snow are in play for Southside Virginia, rather than 1 inch or so.

All it can take is the equivalent of 0.1-inch of rain, after all.

But it's still the same story north of the metro: little or nothing on the way until the weekend.

There's another tweak to the timing: instead of clearing all the precipitation out well before daybreak, there's more of a chance that some lighter snowfall could hang on in central Virginia as late as 8 a.m. But the start time for any snow in metro Richmond still looks like late evening to early overnight hours.

Even though we'll be above freezing as this system moves in, the air will quickly cool down as precipitation falls. There may be rain at the onset, but it's not likely to stay all-rain.

Some of the snow will melt on contact due to recent not-so-cold conditions. But we'll drop to the lower 30s by daybreak so it shouldn't vanish as readily as the December snow. That also means we'll have to be on the lookout for slick road conditions in the morning, particularly south of Richmond and the Tri-Cities.

Chances around the region