UPDATE: Central and Southside Va. coated by overnight snow, but system will quickly clear out

Thursday morning update
Light snow coated metro Richmond overnight, but the quick-moving system is almost out of the area.
The region's main routes are mostly wet according to VDOT, but temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s mean that there could very well be some slick spots this morning.
That's especially true where the snow was heavier south and southeast of Richmond.
As of 6:40 a.m., snow was still falling mainly east of a line stretching from Fredericksburg to Richmond to South Hill, with scattered light snow still showing up over parts of the Piedmont.
Over the next two hours, the snow will continue to push to the east and away from metro Richmond. Accumulations aren't likely to grow from this point, except in the Tidewater area. Closer to the coast, it may take until 9 or 10 a.m. to see the snow taper.
The system overperformed in Hampton Roads, where 2 to 3 inches have been reported so far and the snow is still falling. For Norfolk, this appears to end a streak without 1 inch of snow dating to March 2018.
Early snow reports are on the order of 2 inches between Kenbridge, Emporia and Franklin, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Look for more details later today.
Sunshine will return but plan for a colder day compounded by higher winds. Expect highs in the upper 30s in the Richmond area with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. With clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop to the lower 20s by Friday morning.
There's another chance of snow in the region on Sunday, so stay tuned.
Wednesday afternoon update
There's an old saying in meteorology: "the trend is your friend."
For the past few days, it's been your friend if you don't like much snow. The wintry system that will cross the region tonight into Thursday morning had a progressively drier and weaker look, making even a dusting (or a "slush-ing") an iffy proposition for Richmond.
But today brought a late – and realistic – trend in a slightly wetter direction. So there's more last-minute hope for snow fans, even though we're still talking relatively small amounts.
This puts 1-inch or so totals back into a more believable light for metro Richmond as an upper-end scenario. It's still short of a winter storm, but worth budgeting some minutes in the morning to clear the car and check road conditions if things pan out. And there's less of a chance that we'd be skipped entirely by the flakes.
And a few inches of snow are in play for Southside Virginia, rather than 1 inch or so.
All it can take is the equivalent of 0.1-inch of rain, after all.
But it's still the same story north of the metro: little or nothing on the way until the weekend.
There's another tweak to the timing: instead of clearing all the precipitation out well before daybreak, there's more of a chance that some lighter snowfall could hang on in central Virginia as late as 8 a.m. But the start time for any snow in metro Richmond still looks like late evening to early overnight hours.
Even though we'll be above freezing as this system moves in, the air will quickly cool down as precipitation falls. There may be rain at the onset, but it's not likely to stay all-rain.
Some of the snow will melt on contact due to recent not-so-cold conditions. But we'll drop to the lower 30s by daybreak so it shouldn't vanish as readily as the December snow. That also means we'll have to be on the lookout for slick road conditions in the morning, particularly south of Richmond and the Tri-Cities.
Chances around the region
This list shows the probability of seeing at least a dusting by Thursday morning. That's followed by the chance of 1 inch (or more) of snow.
Updated late Wednesday afternoon.
• Richmond: 70%, 40%.
• Ashland: 60%, 20%.
• Charlottesville: 40%, 10%.
• Danville: 90%, 70%.
• Emporia: 80%, 60%.
• Fairfax: 10%, 0%.
• Farmville: 70%, 50%.
• Fredericksburg: 30%, 5%.
• Louisa: 40%, 5%.
• Lynchburg: 80%, 60%.
• Norfolk: 70%, 50%.
• Petersburg: 70%, 50%.
• Roanoke: 100%, 80%.
• South Hill: 80%, 70%.
• Tappahannock: 20%, 5%.
• Wakefield: 70%, 50%.
• Williamsburg: 60%, 30%.
Wednesday morning update
In the Sierra Nevada, they’ll be measuring snow by the feet over the next couple of days. But in metro Richmond, we might be measuring it by the tenths of an inch on Thursday morning if we see any flakes at all.
But not far to the south, plan for there to be enough snow to make some roads slippery. A winter weather advisory is in effect overnight into Thursday morning for much of Southside Virginia between Danville and Virginia Beach. This includes South Hill, Lawrenceville, Emporia, Chase City, Wakefield, Smithfield and Franklin. This is where 1 inch or more is likely, possibly 2 inches or more in spots.
A quick-moving system will try to spread a rain-snow mix across the state starting on Wednesday evening. But a short duration and short supply of moisture will keep totals in check for most areas outside of that southern tier.
The overall picture hasn't changed a great deal since Tuesday. But there's a clearer trend toward a snowier situation south of Richmond, less snowy to the north.
Statewide, Southwest Virginia stands the best chance of seeing snow covering the ground. Northern Virginia is most likely to be left out. Central, Tidewater and Southside regions are looking at various degrees of a dusting or a coating.
Unlike that early December dusting in the region, this system’s timing coincides with our coldest part of the night. Temperatures will slide toward the lower 30s by morning, so some roads will get slick if and where the snow does fall.
The chance of a snowy Thursday morning looks much smaller north of Richmond. Fredericksburg, for example, may only get a few flurries drifting by with nothing to show for it on the ground.
If any steady snow heads for Richmond, we’d look for it in the late evening and early morning hours. Any precipitation is likely to clear central Virginia around daybreak or shortly thereafter, then exit Tidewater by midmorning.
The next low will come our way on Sunday and might last into Monday. Overall, it's a wetter-looking system. But there isn't much to say about the snow and ice amounts around Virginia at this point except that it will be worth watching and probably come right down to the wire, too.
