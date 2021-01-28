UPDATE: Central and Southside Va. coated by overnight snow, but system will quickly clear out

A quick-moving system will try to spread a rain-snow mix across the state starting on Wednesday evening. But a short duration and short supply of moisture will keep totals in check for most areas outside of that southern tier.

The overall picture hasn't changed a great deal since Tuesday. But there's a clearer trend toward a snowier situation south of Richmond, less snowy to the north.

Statewide, Southwest Virginia stands the best chance of seeing snow covering the ground. Northern Virginia is most likely to be left out. Central, Tidewater and Southside regions are looking at various degrees of a dusting or a coating.

Unlike that early December dusting in the region, this system’s timing coincides with our coldest part of the night. Temperatures will slide toward the lower 30s by morning, so some roads will get slick if and where the snow does fall.

The chance of a snowy Thursday morning looks much smaller north of Richmond. Fredericksburg, for example, may only get a few flurries drifting by with nothing to show for it on the ground.

If any steady snow heads for Richmond, we’d look for it in the late evening and early morning hours. Any precipitation is likely to clear central Virginia around daybreak or shortly thereafter, then exit Tidewater by midmorning.

The next low will come our way on Sunday and might last into Monday. Overall, it's a wetter-looking system. But there isn't much to say about the snow and ice amounts around Virginia at this point except that it will be worth watching and probably come right down to the wire, too.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.