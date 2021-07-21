UPDATE: Cleaner air expected in Va. on Thursday after wildfire smoke triggered a health alert

Here are the air quality categories, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality:

• Code Green: Poses little or no health risk.

• Code Yellow: Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing strenuous outdoor activities.

• Code Orange: Active children and adults, and people with heart or lung disease (including asthma) should limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities.

• Code Red: Active children and adults should limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities. People unusually sensitive to air pollution, especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), should avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

• Code Purple: Active children and adults should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor activities. People unusually sensitive to air pollution, especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), and older adults should avoid all outdoor strenuous activities.

High air pollution levels can impair breathing, cause lung damage, coughing and eye irritation and put extra strain on the heart. Air pollution also can aggravate asthma, bronchitis or emphysema.