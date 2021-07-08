Tropical Storm Elsa left behind heavy rain and flash flooding across parts of Southside, central and eastern Virginia on Thursday evening.

As of 9:45 p.m., both the heavy rainfall and tornado threats have ended in metro Richmond as the storm continues to race toward the Mid-Atlantic.

Lingering rain should clear out of central Virginia by midnight, and additional amounts for the rest of the evening will be relatively light.

But dangerous driving conditions may continue well into the night as high water flows across roads and low-lying areas.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2 a.m. for the Tri-Cities area, the eastern half of Chesterfield County, southeastern Henrico County, and much of Dinwiddie and Prince George counties. That region picked up 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some isolated higher amounts near Petersburg and Colonial Heights.

That heavy band of rain then moved to the east and northeast across the peninsulas.

A flash flood warning valid until 3 a.m. covers the region immediately to the east of metro Richmond, including most of New Kent and Charles City counties along with portions of eastern Henrico, southern King William and eastern Prince George counties.

New flood concerns are possible for the region between West Point, Urbanna, Lancaster and Heathsville.

At 9:45 p.m. as Elsa was clearing out of the metro area, storm totals generally ranged from 1 to 2 inches across Richmond, Henrico, eastern Hanover and western Chesterfield counties. Amounts were lighter to the north and west.

High water and downed trees have slowed or blocked several routes in our area. Check the latest conditions on the VDOT 511 site.

There have been at least three reliable tornado reports and more than a dozen tornado warnings throughout eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia so far today.

Even though the center of Elsa tracked over inland areas, the highest gusts have been blowing along the coast.

Dominion Energy reported nearly 20,000 customer outages systemwide by mid-evening, with the highest concentration in Tidewater. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report downed power lines. Assume a fallen wire is energized and stay at least 30 feet away. Check and report Dominion Energy outages here.

Metro Richmond has now been cleared from the tornado watch, but some isolated tornado potential continues for the next few hours near the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coast.

Coastal flooding is expected to be minor given the trajectory of this storm, but beach and boating conditions will be hazardous into Friday morning.

Flooding is not in the forecast for the James River and most of the main rivers in our region.

Normal summer conditions will return to Virginia on Friday as Elsa races off beyond New England. Scattered thundershowers are possible with hotter, muggy highs near 90.

Closures and response

At 7:18 p.m., the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was operating with "Level 4" wind restrictions due to winds over 60 mph.

The following Virginia State Parks were closed on Thursday: Westmoreland, False Cape and First Landing in Virginia Beach, Kiptopeke in Northampton County, Belle Isle in Lancaster County and Machicomoco in Gloucester County. Reopening will be determined after park-by-park safety assessments, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster County and the Sunnybank Ferry in Northumberland County were out of service according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Look for more updates on Friday.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.