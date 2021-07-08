Downpours from Tropical Storm Elsa may flood some creeks and low-lying roads in central Virginia this evening.

The heaviest part of the storm will be over our region for the next few hours, then clear out to the northeast by late evening or just after midnight. The rain started out at a light rate around midday, but it picked up across metro Richmond during the late afternoon as the center of the storm moved in from North Carolina.

The Raleigh area saw rates of 1-plus inch per hour and flash flood warnings. Now, that's the nature of the rain in Southside Virginia between Victoria, the Tri-Cities and southern Chesterfield County.

At 6:40 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported standing water on northbound Interstate 95 at mile marker 67.4 in Chesterfield County. Check the latest conditions on the VDOT 511 site.

There have been at least two reliable tornado reports and several tornado warnings throughout eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia so far today.

A tornado watch is in effect for metro Richmond and all of eastern Virginia until 11 p.m. Areas along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor could have the right conditions for some brief tornadoes to form as the heavier bands sweep in from the south, so stay aware of any warnings that may be issued later today.

Rain amounts and flooding potential

A flash flood watch is in effect until early Friday morning over most of central and eastern Virginia, including metro Richmond.

So far today, central North Carolina has picked up 1 to 3 inches of rain with very localized amounts in excess of 4 inches.

Many parts of central Virginia will pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain by late evening. That may not sound like much, but rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour or higher could be enough to fill low-lying and poorly-drained roads. Plus, the flash flood potential could peak just after sunset when high water isn't as easy to spot.

At most, some isolated areas along or east of the Interstate 95 corridor could pick up 5 inches from the storm.

The main rivers in our region are not expected to flood.

Rain timing in metro Richmond

The steadier, heavier rain near the core of the storm will move through metro Richmond between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Most of the rain would likely clear to the northeast of Richmond by midnight as Elsa speeds away from the region.

Normal summer conditions will return to Virginia on Friday as Elsa races off toward New England. Scattered thundershowers are possible with hotter, muggy highs near 90.

Latest position and track (as of 4:55 p.m.)

Tropical Storm Elsa was centered between Raleigh, N.C. and Emporia. Most of its rain is falling to the north and east of the center across northeastern North Carolina and Virginia. Elsa is currently moving to the northeast at 21 mph. The center of the storm will cross central Virginia this evening and the Delmarva region overnight. On Friday, Elsa will speed from the coastal Mid-Atlantic to Maine.

Strength and winds

Elsa's peak sustained winds are now estimated at 50 mph, up slightly from earlier this morning. But those strongest winds are not showing up inland or near the center, rather along the coast between Cape Lookout and Hampton Roads.

A tropical storm warning is posted for the entire Atlantic coast of North Carolina and Virginia, plus the Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach, the tidal Potomac River south of Cobb Island and the lower James River. Despite the center and heaviest rains tracking over inland areas, winds are expected to be highest near the coast.

Gusts are approaching 25 to 30 mph in central Virginia this evening, which is about as high as they'll go.

Coastal flooding is expected to be minor given the trajectory of this storm, but beach and boating conditions will be hazardous into Friday morning.

Closures and response

The following Virginia State Parks are closed today: Westmoreland, False Cape and First Landing in Virginia Beach, Kiptopeke in Northampton County, Belle Isle in Lancaster County and Machicomoco in Gloucester County. Reopening will be determined after park-by-park safety assessments, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster County and the Sunnybank Ferry in Northumberland County are out of service today according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management emphasized the concern for flooding and importance of having a disaster plan.

"We will continue to monitor the forecast and the potential impacts on the Commonwealth, working closely with local governments to support their needs," said Gov. Ralph Northam. "Now is the time for Virginians to take precautions and make sure they are prepared.”

Dominion Energy planned to have additional crews available to respond to the storm. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report downed power lines. Assume a fallen wire is energized and stay at least 30 feet away.

Look for more updates throughout the day.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.