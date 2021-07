Downpours from Tropical Storm Elsa have caused flooding across parts of Southside, central and eastern Virginia this evening.

Since midday, the rain has been getting heavier and heavier in metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities as the center of Elsa moved up from North Carolina.

Going forward, the rain will taper off through the rest of the evening and move out by midnight as Elsa speeds away.

But the storm is leaving behind dangerous driving conditions for the next several hours as high water flows across roads and low-lying areas.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2 a.m. for the Tri-Cities area, the eastern half of Chesterfield County, southeastern Henrico County, and much of Dinwiddie and Prince George counties. That region has already picked up 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some isolated higher amounts near Petersburg and Colonial Heights.

That heavy band of rain has now moved to the east and northeast across the peninsulas.

A new flash flood warning valid until 3 a.m. covers the region immediately to the east of metro Richmond, including most of New Kent and Charles City counties along with portions of eastern Henrico, southern King William and eastern Prince George counties.

Soon, we may see new flood concerns for the region between West Point, Urbanna, Lancaster and Heathsville.

At 7:57 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation continued to report standing water on northbound Interstate 95 at mile marker 67.4 near Bellwood in Chesterfield. Check the latest conditions on the VDOT 511 site.

There have been at least three reliable tornado reports and more than a dozen tornado warnings throughout eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia so far today.

A tornado watch is in effect for metro Richmond and all of eastern Virginia until 11 p.m. The higher potential is now near the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coast, however.

Rain amounts and flooding potential

A flash flood watch is in effect until early Friday morning over most of central and eastern Virginia, including metro Richmond.

Many parts of central Virginia will pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain by late evening. That may not sound like much, but rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour or higher could be enough to fill low-lying and poorly-drained roads. Plus, the flash flood potential could peak just after sunset when high water isn't as easy to spot.

At most, some isolated areas along or east of the Interstate 95 corridor could pick up 5 inches from the storm.

The main rivers in our region are not expected to flood.

Rain timing in metro Richmond

The steadier, heavier rain near the core of the storm will move through metro Richmond between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Most of the rain would likely clear to the northeast of Richmond by midnight as Elsa speeds away from the region.

Normal summer conditions will return to Virginia on Friday as Elsa races off toward New England. Scattered thundershowers are possible with hotter, muggy highs near 90.

Latest position and track (as of 7:45 p.m.)

Tropical Storm Elsa was centered just northeast of Emporia. Elsa is currently moving to the northeast at 21 mph. The center of the storm will sweep over the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck later this evening, then cross the Delmarva region overnight. On Friday, Elsa will speed from the coastal Mid-Atlantic to Maine.

Strength and winds

Elsa's peak sustained winds are now estimated at 50 mph, up slightly from earlier this morning. But those strongest winds are not showing up inland or near the center, rather along the coast between Cape Lookout and Hampton Roads.

A tropical storm warning is posted for the entire Atlantic coast of Virginia, plus the Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach, the tidal Potomac River south of Cobb Island and the lower James River. Despite the center and heaviest rains tracking over inland areas, winds are expected to be highest near the coast.

Gusts are approaching 25 to 30 mph in central Virginia this evening, which is about as high as they'll go.

Coastal flooding is expected to be minor given the trajectory of this storm, but beach and boating conditions will be hazardous into Friday morning.

Closures and response

As of 7:18 p.m., the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel is operating with "Level 4" wind restrictions due to winds over 60 mph.

The following Virginia State Parks are closed today: Westmoreland, False Cape and First Landing in Virginia Beach, Kiptopeke in Northampton County, Belle Isle in Lancaster County and Machicomoco in Gloucester County. Reopening will be determined after park-by-park safety assessments, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster County and the Sunnybank Ferry in Northumberland County are out of service today according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management emphasized the concern for flooding and importance of having a disaster plan.

"We will continue to monitor the forecast and the potential impacts on the Commonwealth, working closely with local governments to support their needs," said Gov. Ralph Northam. "Now is the time for Virginians to take precautions and make sure they are prepared.”

Dominion Energy planned to have additional crews available to respond to the storm. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report downed power lines. Assume a fallen wire is energized and stay at least 30 feet away.

Check and report Dominion Energy outages here.

Look for more updates throughout the day.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.