3:15 p.m.

The flash flood watch for metro Richmond has been extended to 8 a.m. Sunday, and also expanded northeastward to include the peninsulas. More rain is likely across central, southern and eastern Virginia overnight due to this stalled weather pattern. New or worsening flash flooding could develop due to the already-saturated ground.

So far, the heaviest rains and majority of reported road closures have been south of the James River. Parts of Chesterfield County between Midlothian and Pocahontas State Park have seen about 10 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. That's based on both gauge reports and radar estimates.

Chesterfield County declared a local state of emergency this afternoon due to the many roads made impassable by high water.

Several lanes of the Powhite Parkway are covered by water between Forest Hill Avenue and Chippenham Parkway and causing delays in both directions, according to VDOT.

1:45 p.m.

A few parts of metro Richmond have seen the rain back off after a remarkably wet morning, while other towns have seen it get even heavier.

But we might not see all of central Virginia dry out until late Sunday morning. For some creeks and roads, things could get worse before they get better.

Stay alert for flash flooding across the region for the rest of the afternoon and into the night.

So far today, flooding has affected too many roads to list across Chesterfield County, the Tri-Cities and Prince George County. Water rescues have been reported in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.

Check VDOT's 511 page for the latest closures in your area, but use caution on all metro area and Tri-Cities roads and turn around if you encounter high water.

As of 1:45 p.m., the heaviest rain in our region is falling between Prince George and Surry, and that activity is slowly moving east.

A nearly stationary area of steady rain is sitting atop Richmond and northern Chesterfield County, including some areas south of Midlothian that have seen nearly 10 inches of rain since late Friday. The rain across the rest of central and southern Chesterfield County is lighter than it was this morning, but flooding danger continues.

As the morning's flash flood warnings expire, they have been replaced with a new, larger flood warning valid until 7 p.m. for much of the metro area.

The following areas could see ongoing – or new – issues with flooded roads and creeks:

• City of Richmond.

• Chesterfield County: Chester, Bon Air, Moseley, Bellwood, Bensley, Brandermill, Winterpock, Pocahontas State Park and Midlothian.

• Tri Cities: Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Prince George and Fort Lee.

• southern Charles City County.

• Henrico County: Short Pump, Deep Run, East Highland Park, Lakeside, Highland Springs, Tuckahoe, Montrose, Richmond International Airport and Varina.

11:05 a.m.

Northwestern Chesterfield County is now until a flash flood warning until 2 p.m. The areas between Brandermill, Midlothian and Bon Air have now seen 4 to 9 inches of rain and life-threatening flash flooding.

A new flash flood warning runs until 1:30 p.m. for Chester and the Pocahontas State Park vicinity of Chesterfield County. That area just saw 2 to 3 inches of rain in one hour, and 3 to 5 inches total.

Another flash flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. for Hopewell, much of Prince George County and southwestern Charles City County.

As of 11 a.m., the heaviest rain was falling across those warned areas extending southeastward from Chester to Hopewell, Prince George and Petersburg. Moderate rain continues across the rest of metro Richmond.

As of 10:51 p.m., Hull Street Road is closed due to flooding at Bailey Bridge Road, according to VDOT. Chesterfield police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

10:15 a.m.

A new flash flood warning is in effect until noon for Petersburg, Colonial Heights and nearby sections of eastern Chesterfield County and northern Dinwiddie County.

The heaviest rain in all of central Virginia is now falling between Chester and Petersburg, and moving very slowly to the east across Interstate 95.

Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen so far in the warned area, and another 3 inches could fall in the next couple of hours according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Expect flooding of creeks, low-lying roads and poorly-drained areas.

The flood warning urges drivers to "turn around, don't drown," and notes that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

At 10:06 a.m., NWS Wakefield relayed a report of numerous areas of swift water across roads in western Chesterfield from a county official.

9:55 a.m.

Numerous roads through Chesterfield County are blocked by high water as last night's heavy rain continues into this morning.

Flash flood warnings are in effect until 11 a.m. for most western and southern sections of the county.

Chesterfield police asked residents not to drive through high water, saying via social media posts they were "extremely busy" with calls of vehicles in flooded roads.

One water rescue was reported at 1501 Otterdale Road, between Route 288 and Old Hundred Road. The fast-moving floodwaters were described as 3 feet deep.

The hardest-hit region stretches from Brandermill to Midlothian and Bon Air. Other locations dealing with a flash flood risk include Moseley, Chester, Winterpock, Pocahontas State Park, Skinquarter and the Swift Creek Reservoir area.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, up to 7 inches of rain have fallen in parts of that area since last night, and additional amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible this morning.

At 9:45 a.m., VDOT's 511 page showed several road closures throughout Chesterfield County, with issues extending westward across portions of Powhatan and Amelia counties.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the rest of today across metro Richmond, plus all of Southside Virginia, the western Piedmont region and Hampton Roads. Widespread rain will continue across the state until Sunday morning, which could trigger new areas of flash flooding.

