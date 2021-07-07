Here's the latest information from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Elsa as of 5 p.m. Wednesday:

• Location: Tropical Storm Elsa was centered near Valdosta, Ga. after coming ashore late Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend region. The heavy rain currently spreads across parts of northern Florida and south Georgia.

• Strength: Sustained winds near the center are now estimated at 45 mph (down from 65 mph this morning) and should diminish to 35 or 40 mph tomorrow as it moves farther inland.

• Track: Elsa is currently moving to the north, but will soon curve to the northeast and pick up forward speed. The center of the storm will cross southeastern Georgia this evening, South Carolina on Thursday morning, central North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, then reach central Virginia on Thursday evening. On Friday it will speed from the coastal Mid-Atlantic to Maine.

• Watches and warnings: A flash flood watch will be in effect throughout Thursday afternoon and evening over most of central and eastern Virginia, including metro Richmond. A tropical storm watch is posted for the entire Atlantic coast of North Carolina and Virginia, plus the Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach, the tidal Potomac River south of Cobb Island and the lower James River. Despite the center and heaviest rains tracking over inland areas, winds are expected to be highest near the coast.

Wednesday evening forecast in detail

Downpours from Tropical Storm Elsa may flood some creeks and low-lying spots in central Virginia late Thursday.

Forecast data on Wednesday trended in a wetter direction for the Richmond area, and the highest totals in the state may end up falling somewhere near the Interstate 95 corridor.

The National Weather Service posted a flash flood watch for metro Richmond and most of central and eastern Virginia from noon Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday.

While inland areas could experience some 30 mph gusts along with the rain, the highest winds overall are expected to be felt in the Tidewater region.

Tropical storm watches were in effect for all of Virginia's Atlantic coastline, plus the Chesapeake Bay and lower Potomac River.

Coastal flooding is expected to be minor given the trajectory of this storm, but beach and boating conditions will be hazardous into Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management emphasized the concern for flooding and importance of having a disaster plan.

"We will continue to monitor the forecast and the potential impacts on the Commonwealth, working closely with local governments to support their needs," said Gov. Ralph Northam. "Now is the time for Virginians to take precautions and make sure they are prepared.”

Dominion Energy planned to have additional crews available to respond to the storm. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report downed power lines. Assume a fallen wire is energized and stay at least 30 feet away.

Thursday should start out rather quiet in our area while Elsa makes its way through the Carolinas. Increasing clouds will be the first hint that a change is on the way, which will make for a noticeably cooler (but no less muggy) high in the 80s.

Normal summer conditions will return to Virginia on Friday as Elsa races off toward New England. Scattered thundershowers are possible with muggy highs near 90.

Rain amounts and flooding potential

Many parts of central Virginia could pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain. That may not sound like much, but rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour or higher could be enough to fill low-lying and poorly-drained roads. Plus, the flash flood potential could peak just after sunset when high water isn't as easy to spot.

At most, some isolated areas along or east of the Interstate 95 corridor could pick up 5 inches from the storm.

The confidence is fairly high that a few to perhaps several hours of soaking rain will hit this region. But the totals are less certain west of Interstate 95, where there could be a sharp cutoff. At minimum, some areas in the Piedmont could see less than one-half inch. But a few inches of rain can't be ruled out even as far west as the Highway 29 corridor depending on where the rain bands persist. The foothills and mountains wouldn't need to see as much rain to cause flooding.

Overall, NWS forecasters saw the most potential for flash flooding in Southside Virginia, metro Richmond, Tidewater and Hampton Roads, and the lowest potential west of Charlottesville and Lynchburg.

Rain timing in metro Richmond

Some of Elsa's rain bands could arrive as early as noon. But that rain may not be heavy or constant from the get-go.

If Wednesday's projections hold up, the steadier, heavier rain near the core of the storm would move through between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Most of the rain would likely clear to the northeast of Richmond by 2 a.m., and no later than 5 a.m. as Elsa speeds away from the region.

Tornadoes

Tropical systems are known to spin up brief tornadoes within the rain bands on the right side of their path. So areas east of a South Hill-Richmond-Tappahannock line may be at risk of a tornado during the afternoon and early evening.

Instability will be the limiting factor. Last August, Tropical Storm Isaias was especially prolific for tornadoes. But as of Wednesday afternoon, Elsa did not have much of a history of producing tornadoes with just one preliminary report from north-central Florida.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see a handful of tornado warnings issued, but it's very difficult to anticipate exactly where until the rain bands are upon us.

Wind

Even though the center of Elsa is likely to track over inland areas, the highest winds will probably occur near the coastline where there's less friction.

Central Virginia could see peak gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the second half of the day. That's usually not enough to cause structural damage, but isolated outages could happen if weak trees or branches give way.

Gusts could top 40 or 50 mph closer to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coast.

Look for more updates on Thursday morning.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.