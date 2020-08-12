UPDATE: Flash flooding hit several routes in the Richmond area, but rainfall is now turning lighter

You are the owner of this article.
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTY AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND...

AT 334 PM EDT, CAMERAS FROM THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF
TRANSPORTATION SHOWED WATER COVERING ROADWAYS IN THE CITY OF
RICHMOND. BETWEEN 1.5 AND 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN DURING THE
PAST HOUR. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING.

HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS.

SOURCE...CAMERAS.

IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS,
HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER
DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS.

SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE...
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH
UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, TUCKAHOE,
BON AIR, MECHANICSVILLE, LAKESIDE, LAUREL, GLEN ALLEN, EAST
HIGHLAND PARK, BENSLEY, GREENDALE, DUMBARTON, SOLOMONS STORE,
CHAMBERLAYNE, LONGDALE, ROSLYN HILLS AND MONTROSE.

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE
WARNED AREA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL
CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES
AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER AND WICOMICO.
IN VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CAROLINE, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD
(INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN
HENRICO, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN,
PRINCE EDWARD, RICHMOND, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX,
WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND),
WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA AND
WESTMORELAND.

* UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT

* NUMEROUS SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE ALONG A SURFACE
TROUGH INTO THE EVENING. FLASH FLOODING HAS ALREADY OCCURRED IN
THE CITY OF RICHMOND. HEAVY DOWN POURS WILL CONTINUE TO POSE A
RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE RECENT BOUTS OF
HEAVY RAIN. THUNDERSTORMS COULD PRODUCE ONE TO AS MUCH AS THREE
INCHES OF RAIN IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH.

STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME
UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE.

&&
UPDATE: Flash flooding hit several routes in the Richmond area, but rainfall is now turning lighter

4:35 p.m. update

flash flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for Richmond and surrounding parts of Henrico County, including Tuckahoe, Laurel, Glen Allen, Lakeside and East Highland Park.

The intense rain and thunder has stopped for now, but a lighter rain continues to fall across those areas.

The runoff quickly covered some roads earlier this afternoon. Here some reports relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

• Richmond firefighters were called to perform a water rescue at the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street in Richmond at 3:35 p.m.

• Water was flowing across Hermitage Road in Lakeside at 4 p.m.

• The ramp from Hamilton Street to southbound Interstate 195 was closed due to standing water at 4:15 p.m., according to VDOT

• At 3:41 p.m., standing water also closed some southbound travel lanes of Interstate 95 approaching the Belvidere Street. As of 4:14 p.m., only the south left shoulder was closed but a minor slowdown continued.

• VDOT cameras also showed water covering the intersection of Belvidere and Canal streets at 3:15 p.m.

This storm dumped 2 inches of rain from Tuckahoe into southern and western portions of Richmond. There is no longer any intense rain falling in Richmond or the surrounding counties, but a light-to-moderate rain persists over much of the metro area.

2:55 p.m. update

A flash flood warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Richmond and surrounding parts of Henrico County, including Tuckahoe, Laurel, Glen Allen, Lakeside and East Highland Park.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued the warning at 2:53 p.m. after detecting that storms had already dropped 1 to 2 inches of rain over that area. Another 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Wednesday morning's forecast:

After a soaking start to August, you may be tired of seeing rain and storms in the forecast.

This meteorologist, for one, is tired of the downpours, too.

But that’s all the more reason not to let our guard down when it comes to flash flooding potential in the days ahead.

A flash flood watch is in effect for metro Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, and all of Northern Virginia this afternoon and evening.

ffw 0812.PNG

A flash flood watch is in effect for the green areas on the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The ground is still wet and creeks are running high after 5 to 11 inches of rain poured down across central Virginia over the past two weeks.

observed 14 day.png

Observed rainfall across Virginia during the 14-day period between July 29 and Aug. 12. Pink colors show some areas in the Richmond metro area that exceeded 10 inches of rain during that time.

New showers and storms are likely to develop by mid-afternoon and continue into the evening. They will be disorganized, scattered and very slow-moving, so some towns in our region could stay dry while others nearby may have to deal with a few hours of heavy rain.

Some spots could see new rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches, possibly in as little as one hour, which would cause rapid runoff into streets and quickly-rising streams.

hrrr_ref_frzn_neus_fh6-24.gif

Computer model simulation of rain and storms across the Northeast on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The downpours will be disorganized and slow-moving, which could lead to more flash flooding.

The NWS also mentions the risk of landslides and sinkholes following heavy rain in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

According to National Weather Service forecasters, today's most flood-vulnerable region extends from Charlottesville to western New Jersey, including major cities like Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Travelers heading that way this afternoon and evening should anticipate some slower speeds due to rain and potential disruptions due to high water.

ERO

Risk of excessive rainfall on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Aside from flooding, the severe weather outlook is fortunately looking minimal. The atmospheric setup doesn’t favor us getting a lot of damaging wind, hail or tornado warnings alongside the rain, as we saw last week in the Charlottesville region.

If you were hoping for a few days to dry out or tackle a big outdoor project, the forecast isn’t all that optimistic. Conditions look just as favorable for scattered heavy rain on Thursday afternoon and evening. A front stalling across the region will mean numerous opportunities for showers and storms through the end of this week, and another potential uptick in chances next week.

If the national NWS rainfall outlook plays out as currently depicted, Virginia will be the soggiest state in the country over the next seven days.

wpc 7day.PNG

Parts of Virginia could see more than 5 inches of rain over the next week, according to Wednesday morning's weekly rainfall outlook from NOAA's Weather Prediction Center.

That doesn’t mean heavy rain and flooding in every location on every day, but that flooding issues could develop with short notice under (or near) the storms that do fire up. Stay aware of flash flood warnings that may be issued, and avoid driving or walking through flooded roads.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

