4:15 p.m. update

Another day of slow-moving downpours means more flash flooding concerns in metro Richmond.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. from western Henrico County into portions of Hanover, southern Caroline and western King William, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield. This means water could quickly rise on roads and streams near Short Pump, Tuckahoe, Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Ashland and Lakeside.

Rain also extends southward into Chesterfield County at this time, though it hasn't been as heavy or as stationary in that area. This latest flash flood warning does not include Richmond or Chesterfield County.

Unlike yesterday's rain, this activity is roughly moving from east to west.

Due to all the recent rainfall, any area under or near any storms today could see flash flooding become a problem.

That's why a flash flood watch is in effect for all of central and eastern Virginia until midnight.

6:25 p.m. Wednesday update

The Richmond metro area is drying out from an afternoon of excessive rainfall. New downpours are hitting other corners of the region, from Charlottesville to the Washington suburbs to the Northern Neck.

The flash flood warning for Richmond and portions of Henrico County expired at 6 p.m.

As of 6:15 p.m., storms were developing in central Chesterfield County and eastern Henrico County, two areas which missed most of the earlier rains.

Up to 2.6 inches fell in Richmond between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – much of that in a two-hour mid-afternoon span – while the official airport gauge 6 miles east of downtown saw very little.

More rain can't be ruled out for Richmond or Henrico County this evening, but models suggest that the heavier activity may be focused elsewhere.

Bearing that possibility for additional rain in mind, a flash flood watch remains in effect for much of central Virginia until the late evening.

More slow-moving downpours will fire up in Thursday's heat and humidity and flash flooding will be a threat to watch out for yet again.

4:35 p.m. update

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for Richmond and surrounding parts of Henrico County, including Tuckahoe, Laurel, Glen Allen, Lakeside and East Highland Park.

The intense rain and thunder has stopped for now, but a lighter rain continues to fall across those areas.

The runoff quickly covered some roads earlier this afternoon. Here some reports relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

• Richmond firefighters were called to perform a water rescue at the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street in Richmond at 3:35 p.m.

• Water was flowing across Hermitage Road in Lakeside at 4 p.m.

• The ramp from Hamilton Street to southbound Interstate 195 was closed due to standing water at 4:15 p.m., according to VDOT.

• At 3:41 p.m., standing water also closed some southbound travel lanes of Interstate 95 approaching the Belvidere Street. As of 4:14 p.m., only the south left shoulder was closed but a minor slowdown continued.

• VDOT cameras also showed water covering the intersection of Belvidere and Canal streets at 3:15 p.m.

This storm dumped 2 inches of rain from Tuckahoe into southern and western portions of Richmond. There is no longer any intense rain falling in Richmond or the surrounding counties, but a light-to-moderate rain persists over much of the metro area.

2:55 p.m. update

A flash flood warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Richmond and surrounding parts of Henrico County, including Tuckahoe, Laurel, Glen Allen, Lakeside and East Highland Park.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued the warning at 2:53 p.m. after detecting that storms had already dropped 1 to 2 inches of rain over that area. Another 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Wednesday morning's forecast:

After a soaking start to August, you may be tired of seeing rain and storms in the forecast.

This meteorologist, for one, is tired of the downpours, too.

But that’s all the more reason not to let our guard down when it comes to flash flooding potential in the days ahead.

A flash flood watch is in effect for metro Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, and all of Northern Virginia this afternoon and evening.

The ground is still wet and creeks are running high after 5 to 11 inches of rain poured down across central Virginia over the past two weeks.

New showers and storms are likely to develop by mid-afternoon and continue into the evening. They will be disorganized, scattered and very slow-moving, so some towns in our region could stay dry while others nearby may have to deal with a few hours of heavy rain.

Some spots could see new rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches, possibly in as little as one hour, which would cause rapid runoff into streets and quickly-rising streams.

The NWS also mentions the risk of landslides and sinkholes following heavy rain in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

According to National Weather Service forecasters, today's most flood-vulnerable region extends from Charlottesville to western New Jersey, including major cities like Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Travelers heading that way this afternoon and evening should anticipate some slower speeds due to rain and potential disruptions due to high water.

Aside from flooding, the severe weather outlook is fortunately looking minimal. The atmospheric setup doesn’t favor us getting a lot of damaging wind, hail or tornado warnings alongside the rain, as we saw last week in the Charlottesville region.

If you were hoping for a few days to dry out or tackle a big outdoor project, the forecast isn’t all that optimistic. Conditions look just as favorable for scattered heavy rain on Thursday afternoon and evening. A front stalling across the region will mean numerous opportunities for showers and storms through the end of this week, and another potential uptick in chances next week.

If the national NWS rainfall outlook plays out as currently depicted, Virginia will be the soggiest state in the country over the next seven days.

That doesn’t mean heavy rain and flooding in every location on every day, but that flooding issues could develop with short notice under (or near) the storms that do fire up. Stay aware of flash flood warnings that may be issued, and avoid driving or walking through flooded roads.

