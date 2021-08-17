Tuesday evening update

Even a glancing blow from a much-weakened Tropical Storm Fred could still bring a risk of tornadoes and even more flash flooding to central Virginia on Wednesday.

The main part of Fred – the low pressure center and core of steady rainfall – will keep whirling northward through West Virginia and Pennsylvania during the day. By Thursday, the leftovers will bring downpours to New York and New England as more typical summer weather returns to Virginia.

But the eastern fringe of Fred's rain bands will gradually push eastward and northeastward through our region between the morning and evening.

This probably won't be an all-day washout for the Richmond region, rather on-and-off in nature. In fact, most computer models show spottier rain coverage than we had over the weekend. But soggy, damp dew points in the mid-to-upper 70s will be hard to ignore, and a sign that even small showers could have impressive rainfall rates.

And because the ground is so saturated, the National Weather Service in Wakefield noted that it may only take 1 inch of rain in a short time to trigger flash floods in urban and suburban settings. The potential exists for an isolated, high-end scenario of 2 inches, though most will see lower totals.

For that reason, a flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday evening for metro Richmond. Flash flood watches also extend northward through Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia, and westward through Charlottesville, the foothills and mountains. Areas south of the Tri-Cities and east of New Kent looked less flood-prone and were not included in the watch as of Tuesday evening.

And if temperatures heat into the mid-to-upper 80s as expected, there will be enough instability and wind shear for some gusty or rotating cells somewhere in the northern two-thirds of the commonwealth. It's hard to narrow the tornado risk area down much further until those cells pop up, but this kind of setup has been active before. Tropical-spawned tornadoes are often short-lived, harder to detect and not accompanied by thunder or hail.

Fred already prompted dozens of tornado warnings between Georgia and Southwest Virginia on Tuesday, with several sightings and damage reports in upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.

Hopefully our phones won't blare with more weather alerts, but be ready to take those safety precautions if they do.

***

Monday's forecast and recap of weekend rain totals

The troublesome combination of a stalled front and sticky air brought rounds of downpours and flash flooding to Virginia over the past few days.

So given our saturated state, a tropical storm would be an unwelcome addition.

Over the next few days, the threat of excess rain will shift to the western half of Virginia as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move up the Appalachian Mountains. Fred's steadiest and heaviest rains are projected to miss metro Richmond to the west, but chances for hit-or-miss downpours will continue across central Virginia at least until Wednesday, possibly Friday.

Each soggy day can make the next downpours run off more quickly, so day-to-day trends are critical. More flash flood watches and warnings are a possibility.

The multi-day, scattershot nature of the recent rain resists a straightforward recap of totals – yet another downpour had prompted flash flood warnings in the metro area at the time of writing on Monday – but two things have been true each day: there's been some high variation over short distances, and some unlucky spots ended up with a lot.

How much rain fell on Sunday?

Some metro area neighborhoods got as little as a half-inch or less on Sunday, mainly west of Route 288. Others in Richmond and Chesterfield County were swamped by 4-plus inches, which caused high water to block roads.

Richmond International Airport only picked up 0.61 inches. Luckily, volunteers who report rain totals in the CoCoRaHS program give us more neighborhood-level detail. They measure a 24-hour total after daybreak, and the highest observation on Monday morning's map was 4.44 inches in the Fan District of Richmond. A few other sites in the West End were just short of that, while Tuckahoe was closer to 2 inches.

The Ashland area had nearly 4 inches from Saturday evening's flooding storm.

How much rain have we seen over the past week?

At least 2 inches of rain fell on much of central Virginia, according to a NWS map of gauge and radar estimates for the 7-day period ending Monday morning.

The biggest 4-plus-inch bull's-eye reached from Richmond and Ashland, which mostly came from those two weekend storms mentioned above. Other localized spots of heavier rain fell across southern Chesterfield County, between New Kent and King William, western Louisa and also northern Buckingham. Only a few locales got through the whole week with less than one half-inch, like southern Powhatan or western Spotsylvania.

Monday's rain kept adding to this, so grand totals from this stretch of wet weather are very much in flux.

How much more is in the forecast? What will we get from Tropical Storm Fred?

Rain forecasts in late summer are always more generalized than the results, given the spotty nature of downpours. But the expected path of Tropical Storm Fred gives us a more broad-brush pattern of heavier rain in the western half of the state and less in the east.

Fred came close to strengthening to a hurricane as it made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon. Its winds will steadily weaken as it moves north across Georgia on Tuesday, but the core of heavy rain should reach the Appalachians more or less intact.

Amounts of 1 to 3 inches may be common in the mountains and western Piedmont between Tuesday and Wednesday night, but it may only get that heavy in isolated fashion in Tidewater. Expect the overall heaviest rain to be along or near the crest of the Blue Ridge, on the order of several inches. Some tornadoes are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially in southwest Virginia or the western Piedmont.

After Fred washes out in the Northeast on Wednesday night, we won't be under the influence of any organized systems or fronts in the latter part of the week. But hotter temperatures pushing 90 degrees and lingering humidity may yield the typical afternoon and evening showers and storms.

It's too early to pin our hopes on a fall cold front. So the pattern that could get us to dry off the fastest would be another ridge of high pressure sitting over the area. If that's the case next week, we might be looking at more heat index misery.

Will the James River flood?

It's not expected to in the near future, though we always keep an eye on tropical systems that move over the upper part of the James River basin.

Richmond's Westham gauge is about 1 foot higher than it was late last week, and will hover near or just below a 5-foot stage through Thursday, according to the NWS forecast from Monday evening.

What else is going on in the tropics?

Tropical Depression Grace was located near Haiti on Monday evening, and is likely to continue moving west over the next five days so it will not affect the Eastern Seaboard. That path takes it near Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday, Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, and the western Gulf of Mexico by Friday and Saturday where it is likely to strengthen into a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Henri formed near Bermuda on Monday afternoon. Henri will slowly drift west this week, but is expected to veer back out to sea this weekend before threatening the Carolinas. Some higher surf is possible at nearby beaches depending on how strong Henri gets.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.