UPDATE: Hampton Roads facing 3-6 inches of snow Friday night; Richmond expected to see a dusting to a coating

Be on the lookout for snow showers and a heavier burst or two of snow scattered around metro Richmond on Friday night, but all indications are that a significant and consistent accumulating snow will hold farther to the southeast. For the metro area, a dusting to a coating is expected Friday night, generally between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Unlike the systems earlier this month, areas north and west of Richmond will have very little, if any, snow at all. The storm will be a complete miss for Charlottesville, Lynchburg, and areas to the west.

Accumulating snow will settle in for several hours in metropolitan Hampton Roads on Friday night, but even there, the storm will end by daybreak Saturday. A broad area of 3-6 inches of snow is expected across Hampton, Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach. Expect to see a few snow-covered beach photos making the rounds from Saturday morning at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

Weekend weather in Richmond will be cold and dry. A weak system approaches on Sunday evening, which could conceivably bring some snow showers at night, but the air will be so dry to begin with, that squeezing out any snow from the clouds will be difficult.