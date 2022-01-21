UPDATE: Hampton Roads facing 3-6 inches of snow Friday night; Richmond expected to see a dusting to a coating

Be on the lookout for snow showers and a heavier burst or two of snow scattered around metro Richmond on Friday night, but all indications are that a significant and consistent accumulating snow will hold farther to the southeast. For the metro area, a dusting to a coating is expected Friday night, generally between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Unlike the systems earlier this month, areas north and west of Richmond will have very little, if any, snow at all. The storm will be a complete miss for Charlottesville, Lynchburg, and areas to the west.
Accumulating snow will settle in for several hours in metropolitan Hampton Roads on Friday night, but even there, the storm will end by daybreak Saturday. A broad area of 3-6 inches of snow is expected across Hampton, Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach. Expect to see a few snow-covered beach photos making the rounds from Saturday morning at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.
Weekend weather in Richmond will be cold and dry. A weak system approaches on Sunday evening, which could conceivably bring some snow showers at night, but the air will be so dry to begin with, that squeezing out any snow from the clouds will be difficult.
Central Virginia will be about 5-10 degrees colder than normal this weekend, but we are beginning to crawl out of the climatologically coldest time of the year.
Lots of cold still sits on the record book from this time of year. Earlier this week was an anniversary of the last time Richmond was colder than -5 degrees.
On January 21, 1985, the morning after a 4-inch snowfall, Richmond woke up to a temperature of -6 degrees. Only five nights since then have been below zero, but none colder than that.
Richmond's coldest stretch on record was late January 1940, which was also the coldest January on record in Richmond. For the six-night period from January 25-30, every night was below zero.
And it wasn’t close, the average low during that stretch was -7.5 degrees. Not surprisingly, this period brought the single coldest night on record in Richmond, -12 degrees on January 29.
For a more recent perspective, there is only one January so far this century among Richmond’s ten coldest, 2014, which is tied for tenth place with 1994.
Forecast for metro Richmond
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very dry. High 34.
Saturday night: Scattered clouds. Low 18.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, not as cold for the afternoon. High 44.
Monday: Sun and clouds. High 46.
The rest of next week still looks colder than normal, with the second half of the week colder than the first. A fresh shot of Arctic air comes in after some rain or snow showers on Tuesday, keeping highs in the 30s to lower 40s and lows in the teens to mid 20s for Wednesday through Friday.
The Arctic air also keeps Richmond dry for the second half of next week, but there are strong signals that another large coastal storm develops in the Southeast for the weekend of the 29th. While it is far too soon to make any judgements on that system for Virginia yet, there is still plenty of data there to give snow lovers hope for a big finish to the month.
