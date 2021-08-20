UPDATE: Henri will create dangerous surf and rip currents at N.C. and Va. beaches this weekend

By Saturday, Henri is expected to be a hurricane and pass about 150 nautical miles due east of the Outer Banks. That’s far enough offshore to keep the heavy rain and hurricane winds over water, but well within reach of the longer swells.

Henri is most likely to come ashore in Long Island or southern New England sometime on Sunday.

As of Friday afternoon, hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are posted around Long Island and the coasts of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

New forecast data increases the confidence that Henri makes landfall in that region, though it will be slowing down as it does so. Henri's wind and waves will spread out across those coastal areas regardless of a landfall or direct hit, though the storm surge details will be sensitive to the exact track, forward speed and point of landfall.

The amount of strengthening we see later today and Saturday will alter the storm’s path toward the Northeast: A bit stronger and it has a better chance of veering near New York City; a bit weaker and it could end up closer to Massachusetts.

Henri will soon move due north as it steers between the counterclockwise flow of a trough in the eastern United States and a clockwise ridge over the Atlantic, bypassing the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.