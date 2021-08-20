UPDATE: Henri will create dangerous surf and rip currents at N.C. and Va. beaches this weekend

Hurricane Henri is not headed for North Carolina or Virginia, but it will kick up higher surf and create dangerous rip currents on nearby beaches over the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, expect high risk of rip currents along the Delmarva and North Carolina coastlines to continue on Saturday. As the swells from Henri increase, high rip current risks and dangerous surf should affect nearby beaches on Sunday, too. Moderate to high risks could even last into Tuesday around Ocean City and Assateague.
Waves of 3 to 5 feet breaking at the shoreline may not sound incredibly high, but it's a good reason to stay on the sand. The water has enough force to knock a person over.
"Just the surf of this size can be dangerous, causing neck, back and spinal injuries," said Jeff Orrock, meteorologist in charge at NWS Wakefield.
"The long period swell combined with the wave height increases the rip threat both in intensity and number of rips," Orrock said.
The longer period of time between those waves creates a stronger, longer duration of water rushing back out, which sets up those dangerous rip current channels.
For the latest details, check weather.gov/beach and select forecasts from dozens of locations along the Eastern Seaboard. Learn more science and safety tips from the NWS here.
Stay out of the surf when the rip risk is high, and always heed lifeguards, warning flags or local officials.
***
An upper-level trough helping to steer Henri away from our region isn’t all good news — it could bring more flooding downpours in central and eastern Virginia today.
The morning round of rain has moved out, but more could still develop this evening.
A flash flood watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for metro Richmond and points south and east.
NWS Wakefield's forecast discussion cautioned: "It is worth noting that portions of the Tri-cities have already received 2 to 2.75 inches of rainfall this morning and therefore will be more susceptible to flooding later in the day." Metro Richmond is also an area of high concern due to wet ground conditions from recent days.
The local rain threat drops back to isolated coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with a better chance for occasional storms near a weak stationary front along the coastline.
***
At 5 p.m., Henri was a 70-mph tropical storm located 290 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras according to the National Hurricane Center. It had been moving due west in recent days, but is making a critical turn to the north.
By Saturday, Henri is expected to be a hurricane and pass about 150 nautical miles due east of the Outer Banks. That’s far enough offshore to keep the heavy rain and hurricane winds over water, but well within reach of the longer swells.
Henri is most likely to come ashore in Long Island or southern New England sometime on Sunday.
As of Friday afternoon, hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are posted around Long Island and the coasts of Connecticut and Rhode Island.
New forecast data increases the confidence that Henri makes landfall in that region, though it will be slowing down as it does so. Henri's wind and waves will spread out across those coastal areas regardless of a landfall or direct hit, though the storm surge details will be sensitive to the exact track, forward speed and point of landfall.
The amount of strengthening we see later today and Saturday will alter the storm’s path toward the Northeast: A bit stronger and it has a better chance of veering near New York City; a bit weaker and it could end up closer to Massachusetts.
Henri will soon move due north as it steers between the counterclockwise flow of a trough in the eastern United States and a clockwise ridge over the Atlantic, bypassing the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the chance of tropical storm conditions reaching Hatteras Island or Ocean City is between 10% and 20%, with less than a 10% chance for Tidewater.
Elsewhere, Hurricane Grace will continue moving due west across Mexico and new tropical activity is not expected in the next five days.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.