UPDATE: Hurricane Elsa will aim at Va. on Thursday. Here's why Richmond's rainfall is still uncertain.

A hurricane warning was posted from the mouth of Tampa Bay to Florida’s Big Bend region, where peak storm surge could bring 2 to 5 feet of inundation.

The official NHC forecast then shows Elsa curving to the northeast and weakening to a tropical depression over southern North Carolina by Thursday afternoon, then passing right over Hampton Roads during the evening. Elsa could regain 40 mph tropical storm strength as it crosses southeastern Virginia. Any wind and tropical rain will have cleared out of our region by Friday morning but could go on to affect New York and New England. Locally, thundershowers may continue into Friday and the weekend as a cold front pushes in from the northwest.

The most probable track has the center of low pressure tracking just inland from the coast, along or east of the Interstate 95 corridor in the Carolinas. That distance from water ought to make for weaker winds overall, but exposes more of the Piedmont region to downpours.

Should the storm trend a little farther east and stay right along the coastline – which doesn’t look as likely – we may see little rainfall in central Virginia. But Elsa may not weaken as much in that scenario, which could allow for stronger gusts and more hazardous conditions at nearby beaches on Thursday.