UPDATE: Hurricane Elsa will aim at Va. on Thursday. Here's why Richmond's rainfall is still uncertain.

Tuesday night update
Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service said the storm was packing winds as high as 75 mph as it hurtled toward Florida’s northern Gulf Coast. Elsa was expected to make landfall between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, somewhere between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend region, according to The Associated Press.
Tuesday evening update
There’s a tricky tradeoff involved with Tropical Storm Elsa’s path toward Virginia: heavier downpours inland or stronger wind at the coast.
So whether your plans for Thursday are at the beach or in the backyard, there are some potential hazards to keep in mind.
After lashing parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday, Elsa is set to surge into the Carolinas on Wednesday night and Thursday where it could bring tropical storm-force winds in coastal sections, plus flash flooding and tornadoes farther inland.
If it approaches our area in a particular way, even metro Richmond might pick up a few inches of torrential rain in as many hours sometime late Thursday.
Elsa looked like a very lopsided storm on Tuesday despite nearing hurricane strength with 70 mph winds. The heavy rain was almost entirely on the eastern side of storm due to dry air and shearing winds over the Gulf of Mexico. But that more active side happens to be the side affecting Florida's population. The National Hurricane Center expected Elsa to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall somewhere southwest of Gainesville, Fla. late Wednesday morning.
A hurricane warning was posted from the mouth of Tampa Bay to Florida’s Big Bend region, where peak storm surge could bring 2 to 5 feet of inundation.
The official NHC forecast then shows Elsa curving to the northeast and weakening to a tropical depression over southern North Carolina by Thursday afternoon, then passing right over Hampton Roads during the evening. Elsa could regain 40 mph tropical storm strength as it crosses southeastern Virginia. Any wind and tropical rain will have cleared out of our region by Friday morning but could go on to affect New York and New England. Locally, thundershowers may continue into Friday and the weekend as a cold front pushes in from the northwest.
The most probable track has the center of low pressure tracking just inland from the coast, along or east of the Interstate 95 corridor in the Carolinas. That distance from water ought to make for weaker winds overall, but exposes more of the Piedmont region to downpours.
Should the storm trend a little farther east and stay right along the coastline – which doesn’t look as likely – we may see little rainfall in central Virginia. But Elsa may not weaken as much in that scenario, which could allow for stronger gusts and more hazardous conditions at nearby beaches on Thursday.
When tropical storms move from southwest to northeast across our region, there’s a tendency for the heaviest rain to fall on the northwest (left) flank, especially if there’s an approaching front or trough. That would be the opposite of how it looked over the Gulf of Mexico, and the front over the Ohio Valley may not yet be close enough by late Thursday to create a big rainfall enhancement in the Piedmont. So even though the computer models generally haven’t been bullish on Richmond’s rain potential with this particular storm, there’s some precedent for overachieving and the forecast is not set in stone.
If the center of low pressure were to instead track right over Richmond or slightly to the west, that might expose us to some 30 mph gusts and a few of those tricky tornadoes that can spin up on the right flank of a tropical low – along with downpours.
There’s one thing working in favor of both inland and coastal areas: Elsa will be a compact and quick system. Flash flooding will therefore hinge on rain rates and location of the heaviest bands, but at least it won’t stall out overhead. And coastal flooding is also not expected to be a major issue for Virginia at this time, according to the National Weather Service.
Look for more updates on Elsa in the coming days.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.