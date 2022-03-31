UPDATE: 'I was super scared' - tornado warnings startle Richmonders; watch in effect until 8 p.m.

Emergency tornado warning alerts blared from televisions, radios and cell phones throughout the Richmond area Thursday afternoon, urging people to seek shelter while at work, school or home.
Ashley Johnson, the mother of a student at Westover Elementary School in Richmond, said she was just about to enter a doctor's appointment at an office in western Henrico County when sirens started filling the waiting room. She said she rescheduled her appointment and went straight home.
She stationed herself in a bathtub and monitored the forecast on her tablet when she got there. Her daughter's school sent a text saying children were also taking shelter in the school auditorium, and that all after-school activities were cancelled. "I was super scared," she said while waiting in the carpool line at the school.
The National Weather Service has yet to verify a tornado, but there has been evidence of two potential circulations in western parts of the metro Richmond area. There have been no reports of significant damage.
Dominion Energy, as of 4:30 p.m., said about 3,800 customers in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas are without power.
While there have been some breaks in rainfall late in the afternoon, a Tornado Watch continues until 8 p.m. for all of the metro area.
Iris Varela, another Westover Elementary parent, said she is concerned about the storm. "We're going to stay put tonight," she said. Despite the alarming weather report, one of her two twin boys, who both turn nine Friday, said he was eager to get home and eat ice cream while they shelter in place.
Two rotating cells pushed across western parts of metro Richmond on Thursday afternoon.
No tornado has been verified, but both cells had well defined circulations a few thousand feet above the ground, suggesting a tornado may have been present.
The Tornado Warnings were issued (manually by the meteorologists at the local National Weather Service office in Wakefield) when the radar detected spinning circulations of about 100 mph… but the radar beam was hitting those circulations about 3000 feet above ground … so it is difficult to know if those circulations extended all the way to ground level. Nonetheless, that type of circulation often comes a few minutes before a tornado reaches the ground… and thus the warning was issued.
Both circulations took shape quickly a few dozen miles southwest of Richmond before intensifying as they crossed western Chesterfield County.
At 2:40 p.m., near Laurel, a funnel cloud was reported and confirmed by the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, but it will take several hours before damage resorts fully come in to determine if that storm, or the second cell, fully extended to the ground to produce a tornado.
Although there will be some breaks in the precipitation, a Tornado Watch continues until 8 p.m. for all of metropolitan Richmond. After that time, the threat of damaging storms decreases dramatically.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated.
Earlier story ...
Severe storms pummel eastern U.S., south
A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight — killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.
In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that two were killed and two injured when a tornado touched down in the western Florida Panhandle.
Two homes were destroyed and powerlines were knocked down, according to Washington Country Emergency Management spokeswoman Cheryl Frankenfield. The county's Facebook page showed at least one home that was obliterated, as well as trees down on another home. No other details were immediately available.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has employees in the area to help, spokesperson Samantha Bequer said. She said neighboring Jackson County also had property damage.
“It’s a nasty day, but thankfully these storms are moving quickly,” she said.
At least two confirmed tornadoes injured several people Wednesday, damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines in Mississippi and Tennessee after earlier storm caused damage in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas.
About 185,000 customers were without electricity Thursday morning in the wake of the storm along a band of states: Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utilities.
The worst of the weather Thursday morning appeared to be at the southern end of the storm front, which was expected to bring heavy rain and high winds all along the U.S. East Coast later in the day. Much of the Florida Panhandle was under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.
Widespread damage was reported in the Jackson, Tennessee, area as a tornado warning was in effect. “Significant damage” occurred to a nursing home near Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Jackson, said Madison County Emergency Management Director Jason Moore.
In Nashville, Tennessee, paneling fell five stories from the side of a downtown hotel Wednesday evening and onto the roof of a building below. The fire department warned that debris could become airborne as high winds continued, and some hotel guests were moved to other parts of the building due to concerns the roof would become unstable. No injuries were immediately associated with the collapse.
Daylight revealed widespread wind damage across Alabama.
One person suffered minor injuries when a storm hit the University of Montevallo campus south of Birmingham, damaging three buildings, officials said, and a woman was injured when a manufactured home rolled over in rural Bibb County. A school bus was flipped at a high school in south Alabama, and part of the roof was missing from a church in northwest Alabama.
Elsewhere, a warehouse roof collapsed as the storms moved through Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis, police said. The building had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The Mississippi Senate suspended its work Wednesday as weather sirens blared during a tornado watch in downtown Jackson. Some employees took shelter in the Capitol basement.
Rander P. Adams said he and his wife, Janice Delores Adams, were in their home near downtown Jackson when severe weather blew through during a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon. He said their lights flashed and a large window exploded just feet from his wife as she tried to open their front door.
“The glass broke just as if someone threw a brick through it,” he said. “I advised her then, ‘Let’s go to the back of the house.’”
Adams said the storm toppled trees in a nearby park, and a large tree across the street from their house split in half. “We were blessed,” he said. “Instead of falling toward the house, it fell the other way.”
Earlier Wednesday, a tornado that struck Springdale, Arkansas, and the adjoining town of Johnson, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock, shortly after 4 a.m. injured seven people, two critically, according to Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse.
Sprouse said in a statement that one of those critically injured had improved and was in stable condition and the other five were released from a hospital.
“Our first responders have completed door-to-door searches, and we believe everyone has been accounted for,” Sprouse said.
