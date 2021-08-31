UPDATE: Ida could bring floods and tornadoes to Va. on Wednesday. Here's how the risk varies by region.

Rain is probably going to be responsible for most of the problems across the state. Downpours could lead to localized flash flooding, but it probably won't be an all-day, nonstop rain in the Richmond area (unlike places off to the north). Some local creeks or low-lying roads could once again fill with water during and after those storms, but there aren't signs that it will be a widespread problem across central, eastern or Southside Virginia.

The most serious flooding situation on Wednesday will likely set up to our north and northwest, across portions of northern Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania.

That's where the rain will be heavier and more constant.

Monday evening's forecast

Hurricane Ida’s leftover rain could be heavy enough to cause flash flooding in northern and western sections of Virginia between Tuesday and Wednesday night.

For metro Richmond and vicinity, Ida’s rain is more likely to come in the form of passing downpours rather than a continuous soaking. Flash flooding risks look lower (but not zero) for central, eastern and southern regions of the commonwealth. But we will be on the side of the storm where a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out late Tuesday into Wednesday.