UPDATE: Ida prompted several tornado warnings in Va. last night. There could be more today.

Wednesday morning's latest:
Central Virginia will deal with on-and-off downpours and possibly some tornadoes as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through this afternoon and evening.
Quick forecast
It’s been calm in Richmond so far this morning, but some showers currently around Farmville could start to move in by late morning or midday. Then, a few bands of heavier rain will move from southwest to northeast across the Piedmont region between around noon and 9 p.m. A cold front will shove the rain and storms offshore by early Thursday morning.
Flood risk not high, but not zero
The flood threat in our area will be kept in check by the scattered and fast-moving nature of the rain. The rain could still come down hard enough to cause localized ponding, especially in places that were soaked earlier in the week, but it's not going to be the kind of continuous tropical washout that will cause a high flood risk. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania and the Northeast are dealing with the latter scenario today.
Ida already responsible for damage in Va.
On Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, several areas from Blacksburg to Charlottesville were under tornado warnings. So far, the only funnel sightings were from Montgomery County, where there were also several reports of tree damage. Overnight, Orange County and Fairfax County both reported several areas with wind damage. Storms downed trees in sporadic fashion around Augusta, Rockingham and Albemarle counties.
What to watch for today
This morning, you can get a feel for the storm ingredients just by stepping outside. A warm, humid, steady wind is blowing in from the south-southeast. Overhead, low and ragged clouds are blowing from south to north at a conspicuously fast clip.
Peeks of sun will allow temperatures to rise into the 80s for much of central Virginia. So that warm air will fuel storms, and that wind shift in the lower part of the atmosphere will cause thunderstorms to rotate. And in some places, that rotation will be able to tighten into tornadoes.
In this kind of environment, there isn't necessarily much lightning and thunder as a cue for tornadic storms.
Have a way to receive tornado warnings or flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service, and keep devices charged in case you lose power.
We'll have more updates to this story throughout the day.
NWS Wakefield called off the routine weekly test of NOAA Weather Radio that typically happens each Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and noon, writing “this change has been made to avoid any conflicts or confusion with the expected severe weather across the region.”
On Monday, VCU announced plans for a full test of its emergency alerting system at noon on Wednesday. That includes a one-minute blast from outdoor sirens around Monroe Park and the MCV campus.
What's new Tuesday:
What's left of Hurricane Ida is now swirling through Tennessee, and the rain is starting to spread across western and northern portions of Virginia.
Richmond is still ahead of the storm, and it still looks like we'll miss the very worst of the rain and flooding concerns tomorrow. But we still have to pay attention to the possibility of flash flooding or tornadoes.
The overall forecast is on track, in regards to Ida's path, timing and how the rain totals and flood threat will vary from north to south across Virginia.
There is a severe weather possibility this evening for the region mainly north of Richmond, between Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Washington and the Northern Neck. That's where a front could trigger some downpours or even a few rotating supercells with a tornado threat. Earlier, there was one tornado warning in Carroll County, east of Galax.
Then Wednesday brings tornado ingredients to a fairly wide swath of Virginia as the remnants of Ida track off to our northwest. The actual severe weather will probably be very isolated within this zone, but we're looking at a rather broad region where conditions could change in a hurry. For now, just plan be aware of any tornado watches or warnings that may be issued tomorrow, especially if you'll be traveling.
Rain is probably going to be responsible for most of the problems across the state, as Ida's winds have weakened dramatically since it made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Downpours could lead to localized flash flooding, but it probably won't be an all-day, nonstop rain in the Richmond area (unlike places off to the north). Some local creeks or low-lying roads could once again fill with water during and after those storms, but there aren't signs that it will be a widespread problem across central, eastern or Southside Virginia.
The most serious flooding situation on Wednesday will likely set up to our north and northwest, across portions of Northern Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania.
That's where the rain will be heavier and more constant.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia due to the rain and tornado threats posed by Tropical Depression Ida. That declaration allows for state and local agencies to coordinate preparedness for Ida along with resources needed for possible recovery efforts. Buchanan County already dealt with very heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Monday.
Monday evening's forecast
Hurricane Ida’s leftover rain could be heavy enough to cause flash flooding in northern and western sections of Virginia between Tuesday and Wednesday night.
For metro Richmond and vicinity, Ida’s rain is more likely to come in the form of passing downpours rather than a continuous soaking. Flash flooding risks look lower (but not zero) for central, eastern and southern regions of the commonwealth. But we will be on the side of the storm where a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out late Tuesday into Wednesday.
So Ida could result in some localized, short-term hazards in central Virginia, but it will be a very different situation from the catastrophic hurricane that struck the Gulf Coast. And if any part of the region deals with enough rain to cause widespread disruption or damage, it would probably be somewhere north and/or west of Louisa. At the very least, steady rain could slow travels north of Fredericksburg and west of Charlottesville and Lynchburg (and especially the closer one gets to Maryland and West Virginia). But for parts of Southside and Tidewater, it might be difficult to sense much difference from typical late summer weather — unless, of course, there’s a tornado threat.
***
Timeline of Ida’s path from the Gulf to the Northeast
After slamming into southeastern Louisiana with 150 mph winds and several feet of storm surge on Sunday, Ida weakened to a 35 mph tropical depression over Mississippi by Monday evening.
Here, weakening only applies to wind. We’re in a region where remnant downpours and floods are historically our main threat from the tropics, so we always have to keep rain in mind despite the wind classification.
Ida’s second act as an inland rainmaker could last twice as long as its trek over the Gulf of Mexico last weekend. By Monday afternoon, flash flood watches sprawled northeastward along and across the Appalachians, from the Ohio River to Cape Cod. The National Weather Service already had flash flood watches up for Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and Roanoke, but not metro Richmond.
On Tuesday, Ida's swirl of rain will keep moving northeastward across the Tennessee Valley and into the southern and central Appalachians.
By Wednesday, Ida will merge with a cold front dropping southward from the Great Lakes. The remnant low center and core of heavy rain will pass through West Virginia, then accelerate into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday.
By virtue of that low passing northwest of Richmond, we’ll be on the warmer side of the circulation with scattered convective bands, rather than the cooler side with a shield of steady soaking rain.
So totals in central Virginia could realistically range from a few tenths of an inch at minimum to as much as a few inches in streaky fashion. That translates to isolated flash flooding, depending on where exactly the downpours go and what their rain rates are like.
Most of central Virginia’s rain would fall on Wednesday, but the showers could reach us as early as Tuesday afternoon or linger as late as Thursday morning.
There’s still some uncertainty about how quickly the cold front and tropical moisture will clear out of central and eastern Virginia on Thursday. It could be a pleasant day, or a little unsettled in the morning. But high pressure promises to bring some cooler, drier, fittingly September-like conditions as we head into Labor Day weekend.
***
Flooding and storm risk will vary across Virginia
Meanwhile, that steadier side of the storm could deposit 3 to 5 inches somewhere north of a Staunton-to-Washington line, with some isolated heavier amounts in the high terrain.
Those amounts could lead to numerous flash floods on creeks in that region, and eventually some significant river flooding in the Potomac basin and points north.
Barring a major shift in the track, that heaviest rain will not fall in the region that flows into the James River. The expected runoff would surely cause river levels to creep up in Richmond later this week, but computer models show narrow chances of even minor flooding at the Westham gauge as of Monday afternoon.
Fortunately, the ground in metro Richmond isn’t as saturated as it was two weeks ago. Tropical Storm Fred’s remnants failed to bring either flooding or tornadoes to central Virginia, but other regions weren’t so lucky. Ida’s rains could very well streak across some parts of the Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic or New England that are primed for faster runoff after a wet couple of weeks.
Ida’s wind will be fairly depleted by Wednesday at ground-level, but the broad circulation around the low could still create the kind of wind shear that spins up tornadoes if temperatures are warm enough.
Temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday will be cooler than our recent streak of 90-degree weather, but muggy dew points in the mid 70s will enrich downpours. So the warmer we get between those bands of rain, the tornado ingredients could be cause for concern. At the very earliest, some of that activity could reach the area late on Tuesday or Tuesday night.
But it’s tough to narrow severe weather threats down to within the region more than several hours out. It will be a good idea to stay in touch with the forecast trends, and we’ll have more updates to this story in the days ahead.
Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.