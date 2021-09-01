UPDATE: Ida's worst weather has now cleared out of Va. after causing floods and at least two tornadoes

There’s still some uncertainty about how quickly the cold front and tropical moisture will clear out of central and eastern Virginia on Thursday. It could be a pleasant day, or a little unsettled in the morning. But high pressure promises to bring some cooler, drier, fittingly September-like conditions as we head into Labor Day weekend.

***

Flooding and storm risk will vary across Virginia

Meanwhile, that steadier side of the storm could deposit 3 to 5 inches somewhere north of a Staunton-to-Washington line, with some isolated heavier amounts in the high terrain.

Those amounts could lead to numerous flash floods on creeks in that region, and eventually some significant river flooding in the Potomac basin and points north.

Barring a major shift in the track, that heaviest rain will not fall in the region that flows into the James River. The expected runoff would surely cause river levels to creep up in Richmond later this week, but computer models show narrow chances of even minor flooding at the Westham gauge as of Monday afternoon.