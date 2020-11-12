Thursday afternoon update: The latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows a slightly lower – but still significant – 18.5-foot crest at Richmond's Westham gauge on Friday afternoon.

This is prompting the first closure of the Dock Street and Brander Street gates of Richmond's floodwall since 1999.

The newest forecast is a half-foot lower than the previous projection, but the James River is still on track for its highest flood in 17 years. The forecast evolves as projected rainfall patterns and river levels in the upper James River basin are updated with new observations.

Westham gauge

• Latest: rose above 15 feet at 2 p.m. Thursday, now in a state of moderate flooding.

• Expected crest: 18.5 feet at 1 p.m. Friday.

• Above 15-foot moderate flood stage until: Saturday evening.

• Above 12-foot minor flood stage until: Sunday afternoon.

• Impacts: At 16 feet, the NWS advises: "Water reaches to the steps to the river in Huguenot Flatwater with water impacting the parking lot and covering the Huguenot Woods Trail." By 18.2 feet, the CSX railroad tracks near the gauge experience flooding.

• Comparison: 3.5 feet higher than the most recent flood on Oct. 31, and highest since 18.73 feet on Feb. 25, 2003 if it rises at expected.

City Locks gauge

• Latest: 11.16 feet at 3 p.m., or about 3 feet above minor flooding.

• Expected crest: 17 feet at 4 p.m. Friday.

• Above 8-foot minor flood stage until: Sunday afternoon.

• Impacts: At that level, Dock Street is closed from 18th Street to E. Main Street according to the NWS. Parts of Riverside Drive also begin flooding at 14 feet.

• Comparison: nearly 6 feet higher than the late October flood, and potentially the highest since 17.76 feet on Feb. 25, 2003.

A river flood warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon.

Across Virginia

River flooding is either occurring or expected in the following areas according to the NWS:

(updated at 3 p.m.)

• the James River at Scottsville (minor) and Cartersville (moderate).

• the South Anna River near Ashland (minor).

• the Rappahannock River at Fredericksburg (minor).

• the Dan River between Danville (major) and South Boston (moderate).

• the Roanoke River at Roanoke (moderate), Altavista (moderate), Brookneal (major) and Randolph (moderate).

• the Appomattox River at Farmville (moderate) and Mattoax (minor).

• the Pigg River near Sandy Level (moderate).

• the Slate River near Arvonia (minor).

• the Rivanna River near Palmyra (minor).

• the Rapidan River near Culpeper (minor).

• the Meherrin River near Lawrenceville (minor).

• the Nottoway River from Stony Creek to Sebrell (minor).

• the Blackwater River above Franklin (minor).

• the New River at Allisonia (minor), Radford (moderate) and Glen Lyn (minor).

River gauges showed minor flooding on several other smaller rivers in the western Piedmont on Thursday afternoon.

2:30 p.m. forecast update:

Good news: the steadiest rain has cleared out of metro Richmond. But all the runoff from upstream will continue to push the James River to higher levels tonight and Friday.

We may see some occasional light rain through Friday morning, but additional totals would be very minor. New flash flooding is no longer the main weather concern.

For the rest of the afternoon, the steady rain will push eastward through Tidewater as this soggy cold front heads offshore.

As of 2 p.m., the storm totals across central Virginia ranged from about 1.5 to 4 inches, with localized areas in excess of 6 inches. Overall, it was not far off from Wednesday's predictions.

Metro Richmond got away with some of the lowest totals in the region, which helped stave off the kind of serious and widespread flash flooding reported in Hampton Roads and the western Piedmont.

Richmond International Airport had nearly 2 inches of rain in 48 hours, whereas Lynchburg had nearly 4, Louisa County approached 6 inches and Portsmouth and Virginia Beach surpassed 7 inches.

The river flood predictions will be updated shortly, check back for more updates this afternoon.

1 p.m. update:

Parts of Richmond's floodwall are being "activated," meaning closed, as a precaution ahead of Friday's expected rise on the James River.

The Dock Street gate was closed at noon, according to the Department of Public Utilities. This blocks off Dock Street from 17th Street to 21st Street, and traffic will be detoured to Cary Street or Main Street via 21st Street.

The city plans to shut the Brander Street gate at close of business today, which would affect the entrance to Ancarrow's Landing and the wastewater treatment plant.

Portions of the James River Park System will be closed until further notice, according to Parks and Recreation.

• parking lots at Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater.

• the Pipeline Trail.

• access will be limited at Texas Beach and the 42nd Street tower.

9 a.m. update

The latest projections from the National Weather Service show even higher levels of flooding on the James River in Richmond on Friday.

Meanwhile, flooded roads caused several Richmond-area schools to close for the day, go to only virtual learning or delay the start of the school day. In Hanover County, officials said portions of 8 roads were closed due to high water.

In Richmond, the Westham gauge rose above the 12-foot minor flood stage at 7 a.m., and will continue climbing toward a crest of 19.1 feet on Friday afternoon. That's up from about 5.3 feet earlier this week.

Closer to downtown, the gauge at Great Shiplock Park is also headed for a significant flood.

Minor flooding is expected to begin this afternoon, rising to 17.8 feet on Friday afternoon and evening. For reference, the observation at Wednesday night's high tide was around 2.5 feet.

Downpours began creating problems in parts of Virginia on Wednesday.

There were several reports of high water on roads around Lynchburg and Appomattox on Wednesday afternoon.

A flash flood warning was issued downstream of Lynchburg's College Lake dam following the heavy rain. An initial alert by the National Weather Service for its imminent failure was corrected, then called off after about three hours. City officials monitoring the dam said there were no significant concerns, according to The News & Advance in Lynchburg.

Records and context

This is shaping up to be Richmond's biggest November rainstorm in over a decade.

Or put another way, the projected 3- to 4-inch total would be like getting our average quota of monthly rainfall in 48 hours.

The direct cause is a feed of unusually moist air drawn northward from the tropics, squeezed out by a cold front slowly advancing from the west. Tropical Storm Eta, now spinning its way into Florida's Gulf Coast, is associated with that air mass though it's not the immediate cause of our rain.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Eta will continue moving northeastward over the Florida Peninsula today, then weaken and merge with that front in the waters off the Carolinas over the weekend. Previously, it looked to stall or meander in the Gulf of Mexico.

It's not surprising that excess rain and unusual warmth would come in tandem. As our climate warms, higher ocean and air temperatures also allow for more moisture in the atmosphere and heavier downpours.

Norfolk set a record high of 85 degrees on Wednesday, beating 80 degrees there on that date in 2002. Richmond’s high of 75 fell five degrees short of the record from 1964, as expected, but the low of 62 was poised to be the warmest for the date.

Past years set high bars for the daily rain records at Richmond International Airport:

• Nov. 11: 1.76 (1979). The official total yesterday was 0.84 inches.

• Nov. 12: 3.51 (2009), which was also the wettest November day of the past 133 years.

Richmond's last November day with 2 or more inches of rain was Nov. 16, 2011.

The last time the RIC airport gauge had 2 inches spread over two November days was in 2013, and 2009 was the last 3-inch-plus storm.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.