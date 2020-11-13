Friday evening update: The James River has now risen just about as high as it's going to in Richmond. The floodwater will recede several feet on Saturday, but minor flood conditions will continue until Sunday afternoon.

Westham gauge

• Latest: 18.1 feet as of 6 p.m., or 3.1 feet above moderate flooding.

• Expected crest: 18.1 feet this evening.

• Above 15-foot moderate flood stage until: Saturday evening.

• Above 12-foot minor flood stage until: Sunday afternoon.

• Impacts: At 16 feet, the NWS advises: "Water reaches to the steps to the river in Huguenot Flatwater with water impacting the parking lot and covering the Huguenot Woods Trail." At 18.2 feet, the CSX railroad tracks near the gauge would experience flooding.

• Comparison: about 3 feet higher than the most recent flood on Oct. 31, and highest since 18.1 feet on Jan. 27, 2010.

Great Shiplock Park

• Latest: 16.5 feet at 6 p.m., or 8.5 feet above minor flooding.

• Expected crest: 16.8 feet at 11 p.m. tonight.

• Above 8-foot minor flood stage until: Sunday afternoon.

• Impacts: At that level, Dock Street is closed from 18th Street to E. Main Street according to the NWS. Parts of Riverside Drive also begin flooding at 14 feet.

• Comparison: about 5 feet higher than the late October flood, and the highest since 17.76 feet on Feb. 25, 2003. There, the 2010 flood only reached 15.92 feet.

Forecast

A river flood warning is in effect until Sunday evening.

Little additional rain is in the forecast for the next week, only passing showers on Sunday.

These projections evolved as expected rainfall patterns and river levels in the upper James River basin were updated with new observations.

Elsewhere in Virginia

(Friday afternoon forecasts from the NWS)

• Dan River: flooding will recede in Danville by Sunday, while a moderate crest is expected in South Boston on Saturday night.

• Roanoke River: flooding will end by Saturday in Brookneal, but last through Sunday at Randolph.

• Appomattox River: minor flooding will end at Farmville by Saturday, while a moderate rise is expected at Mattoax early next week.

• Meherrin River: minor flooding will end near Lawrenceville by Saturday.

• Nottoway River: minor flooding expected from Saturday to Tuesday near Sebrell in Southampton County.

• Blackwater River: above Franklin, minor flood will crest late Saturday but take until the middle of next week to recede.

Thursday update:

Parts of Richmond's floodwall are being "activated," meaning closed, as a precaution ahead of Friday's expected rise on the James River.

The Dock Street gate was closed at noon, according to the Department of Public Utilities. This blocks off Dock Street from 17th Street to 21st Street, and traffic will be detoured to Cary Street or Main Street via 21st Street.

The city plans to shut the Brander Street gate at close of business today, which would affect the entrance to Ancarrow's Landing and the wastewater treatment plant.

Portions of the James River Park System will be closed until further notice, according to Parks and Recreation.

• parking lots at Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater.

• the Pipeline Trail.

• access will be limited at Texas Beach and the 42nd Street tower.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.