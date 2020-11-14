Saturday afternoon update: The James River is still flooded, but slowly coming down from a crest last night. Minor flood conditions will continue until Sunday afternoon.

Westham gauge

• Latest: 17.84 feet as of 11:30 a.m., or 2.8 feet above moderate flooding.

• Observed crest: 18.33 feet at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

• Above 15-foot moderate flood stage until: early Sunday morning.

• Above 12-foot minor flood stage until: Sunday afternoon.

• Impacts: At 16 feet, the NWS advises: "Water reaches to the steps to the river in Huguenot Flatwater with water impacting the parking lot and covering the Huguenot Woods Trail." At 18.2 feet, the CSX railroad tracks near the gauge would experience flooding.

• Comparison: about 3 feet higher than the most recent flood on Oct. 31, and highest since 18.73 feet on Feb. 25, 2003. This was 10.29 feet below the record of June 23, 1972.

Great Shiplock Park

• Latest: 16.5 feet at 11 a.m., or 8.5 feet above minor flooding.

• Observed crest: 16.96 feet at 4:45 a.m.

• Above 8-foot minor flood stage until: Sunday afternoon.

• Impacts: At that level, Dock Street is closed from 18th Street to E. Main Street according to the NWS. Parts of Riverside Drive also begin flooding at 14 feet.

• Comparison: almost 6 feet higher than the late October flood, and the highest since 17.76 feet on Feb. 25, 2003. This was about 20 feet below the record of June 23, 1972.

Forecast

A river flood warning is in effect until Sunday evening.

Little additional rain is in the forecast for the next week, only passing showers on Sunday.

These projections evolved as expected rainfall patterns and river levels in the upper James River basin were updated with new observations.

Elsewhere in Virginia

(Saturday morning forecasts from the NWS)

• Dan River: flooding will recede in Danville by Sunday, while a moderate crest is expected in South Boston early Sunday.

• Roanoke River: flooding will last through early Monday at Randolph.

• Appomattox River: a moderate crest is expected at Mattoax on Monday.

• Nottoway River: minor flooding expected until Tuesday near Sebrell in Southampton County.

• Blackwater River: above Franklin, minor flood will crest late Saturday but take until the middle of next week to recede.

Thursday update:

Parts of Richmond's floodwall are being "activated," meaning closed, as a precaution ahead of Friday's expected rise on the James River.

The Dock Street gate was closed at noon, according to the Department of Public Utilities. This blocks off Dock Street from 17th Street to 21st Street, and traffic will be detoured to Cary Street or Main Street via 21st Street.

The city plans to shut the Brander Street gate at close of business today, which would affect the entrance to Ancarrow's Landing and the wastewater treatment plant.

Portions of the James River Park System will be closed until further notice, according to Parks and Recreation.

• parking lots at Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater.

• the Pipeline Trail.

• access will be limited at Texas Beach and the 42nd Street tower.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.