Friday morning update:

The James River kept rising overnight. By the end of the day, it will approach the highest flood levels seen around Richmond in at least a decade.

Fortunately, it's still well short of any records.

On Thursday, this prompted the first closure of the Dock Street and Brander Street gates of Richmond's floodwall since the 1990s.

Westham gauge

• Latest: 17.5 feet at 7:30 a.m., or 2.5 feet above moderate flooding.

• Expected crest: 17.8 feet at 7 p.m. this evening.

• Above 15-foot moderate flood stage until: Saturday evening.

• Above 12-foot minor flood stage until: Sunday afternoon.

• Impacts: At 16 feet, the NWS advises: "Water reaches to the steps to the river in Huguenot Flatwater with water impacting the parking lot and covering the Huguenot Woods Trail." At 18.2 feet, the CSX railroad tracks near the gauge would experience flooding.

• Comparison: nearly 3 feet higher than the most recent flood on Oct. 31, and highest since 18.1 feet on Jan. 27, 2010 if it rises at expected.

Great Shiplock Park

• Latest: 15.1 feet at 8 a.m., or 7 feet above minor flooding.

• Expected crest: 17.1 feet at 10 p.m. tonight.

• Above 8-foot minor flood stage until: Sunday evening.

• Impacts: At that level, Dock Street is closed from 18th Street to E. Main Street according to the NWS. Parts of Riverside Drive also begin flooding at 14 feet.

• Comparison: nearly 6 feet higher than the late October flood, and potentially the highest since 17.76 feet on Feb. 25, 2003. There, the 2010 flood only reached 15.92 feet.

A river flood warning is in effect until early Monday morning. This was extended given the slightly slower flooding timeline compared with yesterday's forecasts.

These projections evolved as expected rainfall patterns and river levels in the upper James River basin were updated with new observations.

1 p.m. Thursday update:

Parts of Richmond's floodwall are being "activated," meaning closed, as a precaution ahead of Friday's expected rise on the James River.

The Dock Street gate was closed at noon, according to the Department of Public Utilities. This blocks off Dock Street from 17th Street to 21st Street, and traffic will be detoured to Cary Street or Main Street via 21st Street.

The city plans to shut the Brander Street gate at close of business today, which would affect the entrance to Ancarrow's Landing and the wastewater treatment plant.

Portions of the James River Park System will be closed until further notice, according to Parks and Recreation.

• parking lots at Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater.

• the Pipeline Trail.

• access will be limited at Texas Beach and the 42nd Street tower.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.