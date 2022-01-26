UPDATE: Like last week, more snow to be found near the coast

There have been some subtle, but meaningful changes for the upcoming winter storm in Virginia, but the main concept remains the same. The storm will produce the most snow farther away in the northeastern U.S., and there will be a more modest amount of snow in Virginia between Friday night and Saturday.

The components are still on track for the storm to come together, with the energy supporting the new storm moving across Southwest Virginia on Friday evening. That will only be a small component leading to the full storm, which will blossom off the Carolina coast early Saturday morning.

In metro Richmond, the window for snow will open a couple of hours after dark Friday, and continue off and on until late Saturday morning. The big issue for Richmond and eastern Virginia is how much snow this coastal storm puts down so far west, while it rapidly intensifies and races northward just offshore from the Delmarva on Saturday.

To be sure, there have been a lot of conflicting signs in the available weather data over the last 24 hours. Tuesday we wrote:

"To give a sense of scale for metro Richmond, our first thought is for a few periods of snow Friday evening through midday Saturday, leaving about an inch or so."