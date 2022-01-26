UPDATE: Like last week, more snow to be found near the coast

There have been some subtle, but meaningful changes for the upcoming winter storm in Virginia, but the main concept remains the same. The storm will produce the most snow farther away in the northeastern U.S., and there will be a more modest amount of snow in Virginia between Friday night and Saturday.
The components are still on track for the storm to come together, with the energy supporting the new storm moving across Southwest Virginia on Friday evening. That will only be a small component leading to the full storm, which will blossom off the Carolina coast early Saturday morning.
In metro Richmond, the window for snow will open a couple of hours after dark Friday, and continue off and on until late Saturday morning. The big issue for Richmond and eastern Virginia is how much snow this coastal storm puts down so far west, while it rapidly intensifies and races northward just offshore from the Delmarva on Saturday.
To be sure, there have been a lot of conflicting signs in the available weather data over the last 24 hours. Tuesday we wrote:
"To give a sense of scale for metro Richmond, our first thought is for a few periods of snow Friday evening through midday Saturday, leaving about an inch or so."
And until the data break clearly in one direction or another, that’s probably a good place to stay for now. Like yesterday, the data still suggest an additional inch, or even a few inches, eastward toward the communities on the western shore of the Chesapeake (Reedville, Deltaville, Mathews).
A shift in the precipitation shield about 20 miles farther west, which is certainly in the realm of possibility, means 4-6 inches of snow in Richmond Friday night into Saturday morning. That possibility is not gone yet, but it is beginning to run out of time. We’ll make some final calls on Thursday afternoon.
By the way, if you feel like Richmond has missed out on some of the bigger snows this winter, it’s not your imagination. Charlotte, Norfolk, Roanoke, and Washington have all had more snow so far this season. Below are totals since the Middle Atlantic and the Carolinas shifted into the colder and stormier pattern after January 1. All values are in inches.
- Charlotte: 4.1
- Norfolk: 7.2
- Richmond: 3.6
- Roanoke: 10.0
- Washington: 12.1
Looking beyond this weekend’s storm, the next significant storm comes into Virginia late next Thursday or Friday (Feb 3-4). All data show a substantial warm up ahead of that storm, similar to the systems we had back in December. For now, it looks like a soaking rain with temperatures in the 40s or 50s as it goes through.
Forecast for Richmond
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 40.
Thursday night: Scattered clouds. Low 25.
Friday: Cloudy. Light rain developing around dusk. High 44.
Friday night: Occasional light snow, leaving a coating to an inch by dawn. Becoming windy after midnight. Low 25.
Saturday: Morning snow showers, but no accumulation, otherwise, windy and cold with clouds breaking for some afternoon sun. High 32. Wind chills in the teens and 20s.
Saturday night: Clear and very cold. Less windy. Low around 10.
Sunday: Sun and afternoon clouds. Cold and dry. High 35.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. High 44.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 48.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 56.
