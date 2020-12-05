UPDATE: Moderate chances for minor snowfall across Va. on Monday

The weather pattern could be just cold and wet enough to eke out some wintry weather in parts of central Virginia on Monday, but there's good reason for snow fans to keep expectations guarded.

Our first plausible snowfall scenario of the 2020-21 season isn’t bursting out of the gate with a monster storm. But after a snow-starved winter of 2019-20 in this region, it’s doesn’t take much to get the weather world perking up.

Up until Thursday, the forecast for early next week looked high and dry and cold. But by Friday morning, more computer models suggested that a low sliding well off the Carolina coast on Monday could send just enough moisture up into a cold air mass to result in flakes or a rain-snow mix. That’s the simple version of the weather map.

But they didn't show much consistency with its location and timing. So the forecast is still in the "chance" realm.

The winds aloft at jet-stream level are a key to what happens at the surface. A few small disturbances sliding eastward across North America this weekend will merge into a larger counter-clockwise-spinning system over the Eastern Seaboard by Monday. There’s nothing too unusual or mysterious about that, but the difference between light rain, light snow, and dry weather in your backyard comes down to the very fine details of their interaction.