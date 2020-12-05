UPDATE: Moderate chances for minor snowfall across Va. on Monday

Saturday evening forecast update
There are no major changes to the minor chance of snow across Virginia on Monday morning.
The uncertainty comes down to this: Will enough moisture will make its way into cold air to yield flurries, maybe even a light coating, chilly rain showers, or nothing at all?
Location: While snowflakes can't yet be ruled out anywhere in central Virginia, the conditions look a little more favorable across the Piedmont counties northwest and west of Richmond. A snow fan in the Tri-Cities or Williamsburg isn't yet out of luck, but they'd probably rather be closer to Lynchburg or Charlottesville in this pattern.
Timing: Snow shower chances will increase between midnight and daybreak on Monday, then dwindle as the day goes on. Flakes might coincide with the morning drive, but the possibilities extend a few hours on either side.
Type: If there’s precipitation it would either be rain or snow. The rainfall equivalent would be a few hundredths of an inch, and no more than one-tenth. That might translate to a dusting of snow if temperatures are right, but not a shovel-able snow.
Temperatures: It will feel like it wants to snow on Monday even if it doesn’t. Highs in the lower 40s – or possibly upper 30s if it's mostly cloudy – would be the coldest so far this season.
Dry weather looks to dominate the rest of the upcoming week, with temperatures gradually warming to normal or slightly above normal by next weekend.
More rain, more runoff
An unusually heavy December rainfall beat down on central Virginia on Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Metro Richmond saw totals ranging from 1.5 to 2.6 inches. For Richmond International Airport, it was the heaviest two-day December rainfall since 2015.
By Saturday afternoon, river gauges showed minor flooding on the Chickahominy River near Providence Forge and the Mattaponi River near Beulahville.
The James River is expected to head for minor flooding on Sunday, with a 13-foot crest projected for the Westham gauge around 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. That would be similar to the minor flood last week, which was confined to undeveloped and recreational spots near the river bank.
Minor flooding is also projected for the Meherrin River near Lawrenceville. Based on Saturday's projections, the Appomattox River could also be within striking distance of minor flooding thresholds between Farmville and Matoaca.
***
Friday's forecast
The weather pattern could be just cold and wet enough to eke out some wintry weather in parts of central Virginia on Monday, but there's good reason for snow fans to keep expectations guarded.
Our first plausible snowfall scenario of the 2020-21 season isn’t bursting out of the gate with a monster storm. But after a snow-starved winter of 2019-20 in this region, it’s doesn’t take much to get the weather world perking up.
Up until Thursday, the forecast for early next week looked high and dry and cold. But by Friday morning, more computer models suggested that a low sliding well off the Carolina coast on Monday could send just enough moisture up into a cold air mass to result in flakes or a rain-snow mix. That’s the simple version of the weather map.
But they didn't show much consistency with its location and timing. So the forecast is still in the "chance" realm.
The winds aloft at jet-stream level are a key to what happens at the surface. A few small disturbances sliding eastward across North America this weekend will merge into a larger counter-clockwise-spinning system over the Eastern Seaboard by Monday. There’s nothing too unusual or mysterious about that, but the difference between light rain, light snow, and dry weather in your backyard comes down to the very fine details of their interaction.
Compared with the soaking system on Friday night-Saturday morning, the next one looks a lot lighter. So even with favorably cold temperatures aloft and near the ground, there just may not be much moisture in the tank. The probability of a 1-inch snowfall anywhere east of the Blue Ridge is low but hard to ignore (getting it to stick is another matter). But the probability of exceeding 3 inches is almost nil for now.
The snowfall probabilities are looking better for southwestern Virginia, but that doesn’t guarantee a big snow-fest for our friends to the west either.
If any place stands a bankable chance of accumulating snow, it would be those western-facing, high-elevation spots that have seen their first snowfall or two already.
But it helps to get one system out of the region before we can start seeing how the next one takes shape, and we should have more clarity as the weekend goes on.
Snow fans should root for the low to inch closer to shore and slow down.
If all the ingredients can merge, there’s potential for several hours of the stick-to-grass-and-trees type of snow in the Piedmont. An early or late time of day could also tip the odds toward or against flakes.
Those rooting against flakes will want to keep that low fast and weak and distant.
If so, we're back to a partly cloudy and wintry cold day with highs in the 40s, with a novelty flurry or two.
A shifty early December snow chance is nothing new. There was a 1-to-6-inch snowfall across metro Richmond on Dec. 8-9 2017, and a hard-to-forget 10-to-14-inch storm exactly one year later.
This time, the question is still "if" rather than "how much."
Look for another update this weekend.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.